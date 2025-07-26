 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19368687 Edited 26 July 2025 – 11:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing "Wima Magicamia" always.

I added new boss, "Quick Drawing".

By updating this game, this boss character will indicate after story completed.

SAMPLE MOVIE

https://youtu.be/ubpfKvqQVFY

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3703281
