26 July 2025 Build 19368658 Edited 26 July 2025 – 10:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Localization

  • Fixed several English strings having appeared in other languages.

Bugs

  • Speculative fix for crash downsizing OctoBVH root node after removing brick.

  • Fixed server crash using variable gates on linux dedicated servers only.

  • Fixed crash trying to save object and exec variant values on gates.

  • Fixed crash pressing gamepad keys in specific situations.

  • Fixed crash while dragging brick row with zero grid size.

  • Fixed crash when clearing brick grid takes a long time.

  • Fixed rare crash due to zero brick handle being considered valid.

  • Fixed deactivated audio components being counted against the concurrency limit.

  • Fixed Set Gravity Direction gate not correctly rotating the view on the client side.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2199421
  • Loading history…
