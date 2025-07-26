Localization
Fixed several English strings having appeared in other languages.
Bugs
Speculative fix for crash downsizing OctoBVH root node after removing brick.
Fixed server crash using variable gates on linux dedicated servers only.
Fixed crash trying to save object and exec variant values on gates.
Fixed crash pressing gamepad keys in specific situations.
Fixed crash while dragging brick row with zero grid size.
Fixed crash when clearing brick grid takes a long time.
Fixed rare crash due to zero brick handle being considered valid.
Fixed deactivated audio components being counted against the concurrency limit.
Fixed Set Gravity Direction gate not correctly rotating the view on the client side.
Changed files in this update