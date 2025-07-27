This release adds Controller Support for the first time. The game should be playable with most controllers, although it might still receive further improvements. In addition, I am waiting for a Steamdeck to arrive, because I want the game to be fully optimized for this device.

While this update was beta-tested during the last weeks, I've been working on a new dungeon that concludes the main quest chapter II. That upcoming release should be out in a few weeks, and will be labeled as 0.9. At the same time, I'll publish and updated roadmap for the game.

Dual Wielding: You can now have characters specialized in fighting with two weapons. Ruffians will receive the 'Dual Wielding' Talent automatically as part of the career, but others can get it as an Open Talent, and then improve with the rest of the talents added.

In short: when you have this talent, you can select to attack with the main weapon, offhand weapon, or a 'dual attack' with both. This dual attack has a discount of 1AP, compared to attacking with each weapon. For instance, attacking with two daggers costs 5AP. Eventually the dual attack can be improved greatly with further talents.

Here is the complete changelog.

Features & Improvements

Added controller support. A few minor game functions may still not be available. If your controller is not autodetected by the game as XBox/PS/Nintendo, you'll have to set its type in the settings>input menu.

Added dual-wielding combat for characters. Anyone can equip a light weapon on the offhand, which will receive a -20/-2 penalty, but to attack with both weapons a character needs to acquire specific Talents.

Four new dual-wield related Open Talents added, starting with 'Dual Wielding' which enables 'Dual attack', and others that improve the attack and defense of the character.

Ruffian career now has 'Dual Wielding' as its level 2 talent, instead of Dodge Expert. This change is applied to existing characters.

New music tracks for Irampor Ruins, Port Galeb(night), and character creation(will begin after the 'main title' if you are creating characters).

The following items are now stackable: Ironwood, Mirmek Carapace, Minotaur Horn, Preserved Skull, Mercian Silk. In addition, broken weapons and armor have increased stack size to 20.

Added support for 3840 x 1080 ultrawide resolution.

Content adjustments & Balance

Companions joining (or returning to) your party will now have a minimum XP equal to 75% of your less experienced party member, or 50% if the companion has the 'Unwilling Adventurer' negative talent.

If you have failed other skill checks, you can still obtain certain information from Phadabar's innkeeper by paying him gold. You're not supposed to be locked out of the main quest by failing a check!

Ethereal creatures are now immune to stun, poison, prone and paralysis effects.

Lifeless creatures now reduce any stun effect power by 3, instead of by 2.

Bug Fixes