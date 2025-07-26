 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19368636 Edited 26 July 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Physical attack classes will no longer randomly receive Magic stat increases.

  • Magic attack classes will no longer randomly receive Strength stat increases.

  • Civilians will still be able to increase both stats as before.

  • Between July 24 and July 26, there was a bug affecting stat growth rate calculations. This has been fixed.

  • Minor bugs such as typos have also been corrected.

Changed files in this update

