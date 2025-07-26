Physical attack classes will no longer randomly receive Magic stat increases.
Magic attack classes will no longer randomly receive Strength stat increases.
Civilians will still be able to increase both stats as before.
Between July 24 and July 26, there was a bug affecting stat growth rate calculations. This has been fixed.
Minor bugs such as typos have also been corrected.
