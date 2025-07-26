Fixed button response issues in the in-game settings interface
Disabled box-opening animation by default
Attempted optimization to reduce lag or freezing in endless mode
Most interfaces can now be exited by pressing ESC in-game
Enhanced initial weapons for missile characters
Modified missile behavior logic
Token updates
-Added two new skills
-Fixed an issue with incorrect mission difficulty
