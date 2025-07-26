 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19368615 Edited 26 July 2025 – 10:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed button response issues in the in-game settings interface
Disabled box-opening animation by default
Attempted optimization to reduce lag or freezing in endless mode
Most interfaces can now be exited by pressing ESC in-game
Enhanced initial weapons for missile characters
Modified missile behavior logic
Token updates
-Added two new skills
-Fixed an issue with incorrect mission difficulty

Changed files in this update

Depot 3151421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link