- Thanks to Mad Miner player “ronger75,” the issue of health bars being misaligned on monitors with different aspect ratios has been fixed.
- The game would not pause when opening the Steam interface with the Shift+Tab key combination, but this has been fixed.
V1.4.54
Update notes via Steam Community
