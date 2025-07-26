 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19368593 Edited 26 July 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Thanks to Mad Miner player “ronger75,” the issue of health bars being misaligned on monitors with different aspect ratios has been fixed.
  • The game would not pause when opening the Steam interface with the Shift+Tab key combination, but this has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2458701
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2458702
  • Loading history…
