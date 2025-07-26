- Addressed an issue where certain signboards were excessively bright, making their text small and difficult to read.

- Fixed a problem where missing collision on restroom areas caused the player to fall through.

Corrected a bug that prevented the reset function from working properly.

- Fixed a progression-blocking issue that occurred when attempting to continue from the title screen after clearing the game.

- Implemented various minor presentation improvements.



Thank you for your continued support of Kind() Station!