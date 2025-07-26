 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19368580 Edited 26 July 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Addressed an issue where certain signboards were excessively bright, making their text small and difficult to read.
- Fixed a problem where missing collision on restroom areas caused the player to fall through.
Corrected a bug that prevented the reset function from working properly.
- Fixed a progression-blocking issue that occurred when attempting to continue from the title screen after clearing the game.
- Implemented various minor presentation improvements.

Thank you for your continued support of Kind() Station!

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3819121
Windows English Depot 3819122
