26 July 2025 Build 19368578 Edited 26 July 2025 – 11:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Some more hotfixes

Bugfixes:
#6558 merging beam on children entity incorrect after reload
#6557 shield not working on long axis near border
#6555 Survival do not start

