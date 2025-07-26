Some more hotfixes
Bugfixes:
#6558 merging beam on children entity incorrect after reload
#6557 shield not working on long axis near border
#6555 Survival do not start
[New build - DEFAULT] 25w30a: Hotfixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Skywanderers Content Depot 711981
