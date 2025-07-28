Hello, Commanders!

Star Lusts, the brand-new shoot 'em up game is now officially available!

All extraterrestrial babes are awaiting your command~ Brilliant battles, exciting events, and rich rewards await you!

Commanders, here's the most recent update. Embark on a cosmic adventure with the girls!

♥ Server Opening Rewards♥

1. STEAM Limited Unique Login Reward

Calling all Commanders! Come claim navigation resources specially sent by the Federation.

- Rewards: General Summon Ticket x10

- How to claim: mailbox

- Claim Conditions: Create character and log into the game before 2025/08/25 04:00 (UTC+8).

- Claim Availability: Within 7 days from your first login

2. STEAM Limited Consumption Event

- Availability: 2025/07/28 server goes live～2025/08/25 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Consumption Points can be collected between 2025/07/28 (server goes live) and 2025/08/25 03:59 (UTC+8).

- Claim Availability: After sending～2025/09/24 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Consumption Points are obtained when using platform currency to purchase items in the Store and Bundle pages. A reward will be granted after reaching a certain number of Consumption Points.

- Rewards are sent directly to a player's in-game Mail inbox. Each reward granted from reaching a certain number of Consumption Points can only be claimed once.

Event rewards

- 500 Consumption Points : General Summon Ticket x10

- 1250 Consumption Points : Character Fragment (Mia,the Silver Veil Oath) x50

- 3000 Consumption Points : Random SSR Drone x1

- 5000 Consumption Points : General Summon Ticket x20

- 7000 Consumption Points :〈Consumption Point〉Random SSR Character x1

- 9000 Consumption Points :〈Consumption Point〉SSR Exclusive weapon Select Ticket x1

※〈Consumption Point〉Random SSR Character: Randomly obtain Character Fragments ×50 of one of the following characters: Healing Angel - Tae Wu, Cum-Draining Demon - Maycea, Hilda, the Dark Night Queen, Astraea, the Catgirl Agent, Iblis, the Archdemon, Nana, the Bakeneko, Lonely Housewife - Jasmine, Socialite Housewife - Agnes.

※〈Consumption Point〉SSR Exclusive weapon Select Ticket: Select and obtain one of the following Exclusive Weapons: Merciful Kiss - Shadow Bloom; Fallen's Redemption - Feaster of Soul Nectar; Pink Kittypaws; Night Punisher; Archdemon's Rose; Lucky Fishies; Pure Love Cannon - Titan; Sacred Artifact - Saint Garland.

♥ Game Content ♥

1. Available Characters

Characters are reporting for duty!

※ Some characters are currently unavailable to obtain.

Normal Summon Characters

★SR Mia, the Silver Owl

★SR Jasmine, the Cow Belle

★SR Karell, the Octopus Mimic

★SR Agnes, the Unicorn

★SR Bellina, the Tarantula

★SR Pyra, the Faint Crow

★SSR Allee Winter, the Killer Whale

★SSR Alluora, the Medusa Mimic

★SSR Digi, the Night Rabbit

★SSR Mandy, the Penguin

★SSR Hilda, the Hellhound

★SSR Maycea, the Coelacanth Mimic

★SSR Annee Winter, the White Cub

★SSR Astraea, the Coral Mimic

Some limited characters can be obtained in the current version

★SSR Mia, the Light Saintess

★SSR Astraea, the Jade Amazon

★SSR Bellina, the Summer Sparkle

★SSR Agnes, the Bashful Sunbeam

★SSR Alluora, the Scorcher

★\[SSR Karell, the Balmy Summer

2. Main Story

Chapters 1~11 available.

3. Infinite Dimension

- Enter through "Campaign - Battle - Infinite Dimension".

- \[1st Dimension - Chaos Floating Field], \[2nd Dimension - Void Floating Field], \[3rd Dimension - Star Energy Floating Field] and \[4th Dimension - Physical Floating Field] now available.

- Break through the limit, continuously challenge the depths of the dimension, and reap rich rewards from within!

※ Requirements: Must have reached account level LV.15

4. Facing Inner Demons

Overcome their inner demons and get to know these girls even better!

- Enter through "Campaign - Battle - Facing Inner Demons".

- Clear Inner Demon trials, watch lovely beauties' exclusive scenes, and unlock steamy hot stories and avatars!

※ Facing Inner Demons of some characters are not available yet.

5. \[Discipline] opens \[Story Mode] and \[Interaction Mode]

Story Mode

- Story Mode can be unlocked by increasing the rarity of characters and clearing "Facing Inner Demons".

Interaction Mode

- "Interaction Mode" can be unlocked by increasing the rarity of characters or by using "Heart Chamber Keys".

- Unlock "Basic Interaction" and "Deep Interaction" modes sequentially, and engage in passionate interactions with the girls!

- After unlocking "Basic Interaction", you can set the interaction screen as the character's main image. This can be configured in "Cover Theme - Scene".

※ "Heart Chamber Keys" can be obtained through Accomplish Missions.

※ Some story mode and interaction mode content is not available yet.

6. Encounter

Commanders, which girl will you encounter today?

- Enter this mode from "main menu - Routine".

- Spend "Encounter Points" to unlock events and speak with the girls.

- Encounter the girls, deepen your bond, and receive mysterious rewards!

- Players can set the unlocked Encounter Memories as the Cover Theme for the main screen.

※ Unlock Condition: Complete Main Story Chapter "Normal 1-11".

※ You can receive 2 "Encounter Points" per day. Commanders can also use Crystals to supplement additional "Encounter Points".

※ The Encounter events of some characters are not available yet.

7. Galaxy Resource Collection Area

Continually dispatching for exploration may yield additional surprises!

- Enter this mode from "main menu - Galaxy Resource Collection Area".

- Each Collection Area has its unlocking conditions. After meeting the conditions, tap the Collection Area to unlock it.

- Each Collection Area has different bonus conditions; when assigned characters meet these conditions, the collection yield will increase.

- Upon completing the exploration, dispatch time will accumulate; reaching the specified dispatch time will upgrade the Collection Area.

8. \[Wayfarer's Beacon] Newbie Event

- You can access the \[Navigator Mission], \[Navigator Login], \[Character Bundle], \[Stellar Mileage] through the entrance on the upper-left corner of the main screen.

Navigator Mission

- Complete missions, claim rewards, and assist the fleet in rapid growth!

- Stage Missions: There are a total of 4 stages, and you need to complete the previous stage to unlock the next one. Completing all 4 stages of missions will grant you the final reward!

New Star Voyage Supplies

- Enter through "Navigator Login - New Star Voyage Supplies"

- After unlocking, obtain corresponding rewards by achieving specific conditions.

First Storage Gift

- Unlock "New Star Voyage Supplies" by using platform currency to purchase any item.

Set Sail Full-Purchase Bonus

- Unlock "Set Sail Full-Purchase Bonus" by reaching a certain number of Star Power EXP.

※ Star Power EXP can be earned by spending platform currency.

Navigator Login

- Enter through "Navigator Login - Navigator Login"

- Log in for specified number of days to claim rewards!

Navigator Login α

- Rewards: Gear Summon Ticket x10

Navigator Login β

- Days 1–6: Receive a selected SR character each day.

- Day 7: Obtain SSR Allee, the Killer Whale!

Stellar Mileage

- Players can automatically earn Mileage Points by performing designated actions in the game. Mileage Points will be calculated independently for each Mileage.

- Collect Mileage Points and claim rewards once reaching a specific amount.

- Activate the "Advanced Mileage Certificate" to receive additional rewards.

Character Bundle

- "SSR Connie, the Lanternfish Mimic" will enhance your combat power!

- Purchase Limit: Once per bundle

- Unlock Condition: Purchase the previous bundle to unlock the next one.

- STEP 1 Contents: Character Fragment (Connie, the Lanternfish Mimic) x40

- STEP 2 Contents: Character Fragment (Connie, the Lanternfish Mimic) x50, Free Crystals x1,000

- STEP 3 Contents: Character Fragment (Connie, the Lanternfish Mimic) x50, Free Crystals x2,000, SSR Drone \[White Elf] x1, SSR Drone \[Assault] x1

- STEP 4 Contents: Character Fragment (Connie, the Lanternfish Mimic) x50, Free Crystals x3,000, Random UR Gear x1

- STEP 5 Contents: Character Fragment (Connie, the Lanternfish Mimic) x50, Free Crystals x4,000，the exclusive weapon \[SSR Galaxy Crystal Ball] for \[Connie, the Lanternfish Mimic] x1.

- STEP 6 Contents: Character Fragment (Connie, the Lanternfish Mimic) x50, Free Crystals x5,000, \[SSR Galaxy Crystal Ball] x1, UR Drone \[White Elf] x1, UR Drone \[Assault] x1

- STEP 7 Contents: Character Fragment (Connie, the Lanternfish Mimic) x50, Free Crystals x6,000, \[SSR Galaxy Crystal Ball] x1, Random UR Gear x3

9. Crystal Monthly Pass

- Purchase to immediately receive 1,275 Paid Crystals!

- Receive daily rewards and enjoy exclusive Monthly Pass privileges for 30 days!

Daily Rewards

- Log in daily to receive "100 Free Crystals", "1 Stamina Battery", and "1 Encounter Point".

Monthly Pass Exclusive Privileges

- Stamina cap +140.

- Encounter Points cap +6.

10. Special \[Set Sail Summon], \[Premium Set Sail Summon β]

Set Sail Summon

－Commanders can perform 20 summons with a Set Sail Summon, and the 20th summon is guaranteed to be an SSR Character.

－Please see the Summon page for detailed probabilities.

Premium Set Sail Summon β

- Commanders can use ”Premium Set Sail Summon Ticket β“ to perform a 10x summons 4 times, with the 10th and 30th summon guaranteed to obtain an SSR character!

※ ”Premium Set Sail Summon Ticket β“ can be obtained from "Premium Set Sail Summon Bundle" and "Premium Set Sail Summon Discount Bundle".

※ "Premium Set Sail Summon Bundle" and "Premium Set Sail Summon Discount Bundle": Available for purchase within 3 days from your first login.

※ Once the Premium Set Sail Summon Bundle and Premium Set Sail Summon Discount Bundle expire, the Premium Set Sail Summon β will also become unavailable if the Commander holds no Premium Set Sail Summon Ticket β.

※ Please see the Summon page for detailed probabilities.

Premium Set Sail Summon Bundle

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: Premium Set Sail Summon Ticket β x1

Premium Set Sail Summon Discount Bundle (STEP Bundles)

- Purchase Limit: Once per bundle

※ Purchase the previous bundle to unlock the next one.

- STEP1 Contents: Premium Set Sail Summon Ticket β x2, Free Crystals x2,000

- STEP2 (FREE!) Contents: Premium Set Sail Summon Ticket β x1, Free Crystals x2,000

11. \[Reincarnation—Life as a Lustful Lv 1 Hero!] Limited Event

Limited Summon

- Availability: 2025/07/28 server goes live～2025/08/25 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Probability of summoning \[SSR Mia, the Light Saintess] and \[SSR Astraea, the Jade Amazon] increased!

- Probability of summoning Exclusive Weapons for \[SSR Mia, the Light Saintess] and \[SSR Astraea, the Jade Amazon] increased!

※ Please see the Summon page for detailed probabilities.

STEP Extra Reward

- When summoning in specified summon, cumulative summons count as STEP. When STEP reaches a certain amount, a corresponding "STEP Extra Reward" will be granted.

\[Event Character UP!] STEP Reward

- 20th Starpoint Coin x20

- 50th Starpoint Coin x30

- 60th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x10

- 80th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 100th summon: Starpoint Coin x40

- 120th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 150th summon: Starpoint Coin x50

- 180th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x20

- 200th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 250th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 300th summon: Starpoint Coin x40

\[Event Excl. Weapon UP!] STEP Reward

- 30th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 60th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 80th summon: High-Grade Rare Earthx1

- 90th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x10

- 120th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 150th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 180th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x10

※ "Starpoint Coin" can be exchanged in "Starpoint Exchange" for Character Fragments and other products.

※ "(Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket" Can only be used for the "Reincarnation—Life as a Lustful Lv 1 Hero!" event-limited Exclusive Weapon Summon. When both event-limited summon tickets and general gear summon tickets are held, the event-limited summon ticket will be used first.

Limited Stage Event

- Event Stages Availability: 2025/07/28 server goes live～2025/08/18 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Additional Challenge Stages Availability: 2025/08/04 14:00～2025/08/18 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Event Entrance, Adventure Progress, Store Availability: 2025/07/28 server goes live～2025/08/25 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Clear the event stages to collect EXP Points and Event Tokens to obtain Summon Tickets, Gear Blueprint, rare materials, gold, Pulse Hosts and abundant rewards in "Adventure Progress" and "Exchange Shop"!

Limited Missions

- Availability: 2025/07/28 server goes live～2025/08/25 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Stage Event Missions: There are a total of 5 stages, and you need to complete the previous stage to unlock the next one. Completing all 5 stages of missions will grant you the final reward!

- Character Level-Up Missions: During the event, leveling up the limited SSR characters to specified levels will reward you with a significant amount of gold and EXP chips, aiding in the rapid growth of your characters!

Event Mileage

- Availability: 2025/07/28 server goes live～2025/08/25 03:59 (UTC+8)

- You can access the "Event Mileage" through the entrance on the upper-left corner of the main screen.

- Complete Mileage missions to obtain Mileage Points.

- Collect Mileage Points and claim rewards once reaching a specific amount.

- Use Crystals to immediately unlock Mileage Phases.

- Activate the "Isekai Hero Mileage Certificate" to receive 1000% Super Value Offer additional rewards.

Log-In Rewards

- Availability: 2025/07/29 04:00～2025/08/18 03:59 (UTC+8)

Event Collection Area

- Availability: 2025/07/28 server goes live～2025/08/19 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Enter through "Collection Area - Exclusive Collection" of the main screen

- Obtain even more EXP Points, Event Tokens and Pulse Host!

Limited Bundles

- Availability: 2025/07/28 server goes live～2025/08/25 03:59 (UTC+8)

Resource Chest (100% drop rate)

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Free Crystals x200, General Summon Ticket x10

Lv. 01 Novice Hero Supplies

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Free Crystals x500, General Summon Ticket x20, Cosmos Gold x3,000

Lv. 99 Apex Hero Supplies

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Free Crystals x1,000, General Summon Ticket x30, Cosmos Gold x10,000

Adventurer's Guild Ultimate Supplies

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: General Summon Ticket x50, Star Fragment x1, Cosmos Gold x20,000

Awakening: Hero's Codex Set

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Free Crystals x600, Gear Summon Ticket x10

Awakening: Hero's Codex Set (+)

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Gear Summon Ticket x40

Limited STEP Bundles

- Availability: 2025/07/28 server goes live～2025/08/25 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Unlock conditions: Making a total of 20 summons in "Event Character UP!" limited summon of "Reincarnation—Life as a Lustful Lv 1 Hero!" to unlock.

- Purchase Limit: Once per bundle

※ Purchase the previous bundle to unlock the next one.

Guild S-Rank Pack STEP1 (FREE!)

- Contents: Cosmos Gold x20,000

Guild S-Rank Pack STEP2

- Contents: General Summon Ticket x10, Free Crystals x200

Guild S-Rank Pack STEP3 (FREE!)

- Contents: Gear Summon Ticket x10, Cosmos Gold x30,000

Guild S-Rank Pack STEP4

- Contents: General Summon Ticket x15, Free Crystals x500

Guild S-Rank Pack STEP5 (FREE!)

- Contents: Free Crystals x300

Guild S-Rank Pack STEP6 (FREE!)

- Contents: Gear Summon Ticket x15, Cosmos Gold x50,000

12. \[Summer Special] Limited Summon

- Availability: 2025/07/28 server goes live～2025/08/04 03:59 (UTC+8)

\[Summer Special] Paid Crystals Limited STEP Summon

- Probability of summoning \[SSR Bellina, the Summer Sparkle], \[SSR Agnes, the Bashful Sunbeam], \[SSR Alluora, the Scorcher] and \[SSR Karell, the Balmy Summer] increased!

- When summoning in this series, cumulative summons count as STEP. When STEP reaches a certain amount, a corresponding "STEP Extra Reward" will be granted.

※ As long as an SSR character is summoned, it will definitely be a Pick UP SSR character!

※ Commanders can use Paid Crystals to perform 50 summons on this banner.

※ Please see the Summon page for detailed probabilities.

STEP Extra Reward

- 10th summon: Paid Crystals x1500

- 20th summon: Paid Crystals x1000

- 30th summon: 〈Summer Special〉 Random SSR Character Exclusive Weapon x1

- 50th summon: 〈Summer Special〉 Random SSR Character x1

\[Summer Special] Limited STEP Summon

- Probability of summoning \[SSR Bellina, the Summer Sparkle], \[SSR Agnes, the Bashful Sunbeam], \[SSR Alluora, the Scorcher] and \[SSR Karell, the Balmy Summer] increased!

- Probability of summoning Exclusive Weapons for \[SSR Bellina, the Summer Sparkle], \[SSR Agnes, the Bashful Sunbeam], \[SSR Alluora, the Scorcher] and \[SSR Karell, the Balmy Summer] increased!

※ Please see the Summon page for detailed probabilities.

STEP Extra Reward

- When summoning in specified summon, cumulative summons count as STEP. When STEP reaches a certain amount, a corresponding "STEP Extra Reward" will be granted.

\[Characters PickUp!] STEP Reward

- 10th summon: (Event Limited) Summon Ticket x5

- 20th summon: Starpoint Coin x20

- 30th summon: (Event Limited) Summon Ticket x5

- 50th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 60th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x10

- 80th summon: (Event Limited) Summon Ticket x5

- 100th summon: Starpoint Coin x50

- 120th summon: (Event Limited) Summon Ticket x5

- 150th summon: Starpoint Coin x50

- 200th summon: Starpoint Coin x50

\[Excl. Weapon PickUp!] STEP Reward

- 30th (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 60th (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 80th summon: High-Grade Rare Earthx1

- 90th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x10

- 120th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 150th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 180th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x10

※ "Starpoint Coin" can be exchanged in "Starpoint Exchange" for Character Fragments and other products.

※ "(Event Limited) Summon Ticket" can only be used for the "Summer Special" event-limited Character Summon.(not used for Paid Crystal Limited Summon) When both event-limited summon tickets and general summon tickets are held, the event-limited summon ticket will be used first.

※ "(Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket" Can only be used for the "Summer Special" event-limited Exclusive Weapon Summon. When both event-limited summon tickets and general gear summon tickets are held, the event-limited summon ticket will be used first.

Character Level-Up Missions

- Increasing the level of the Pick Up SSR character a specified number of times within the event period will reward you with a significant amount of gold and EXP chips, aiding in the rapid growth of your characters!

Happy adventures through the universe, Commander!

Star Lusts Team