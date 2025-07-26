 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19368564 Edited 26 July 2025 – 10:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a small patch update

Update Contents:

  • Lowered the difficulty of multiplayer mode

  • Improved in-game pointer display

  • Added beginner tutorial

Note: Players using different versions cannot team up or see each other's room list.

