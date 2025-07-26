Great news! Playtest players can now join matches with both Lite and Full game users. 🎮 This opens up more multiplayer possibilities and helps us test cross-version compatibility.

⚠️ Limitations apply: Some features and content may be restricted depending on the version you're using. We're working to smooth out the experience across all builds.

Thanks for helping us test and improve the game—your feedback is invaluable! Don’t forget to press F12 to report any bugs you encounter.