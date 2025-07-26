🔧 Network System Fixes We’ve also squashed several bugs in the network system to improve stability and reduce disconnects. You should notice a smoother, more reliable multiplayer experience starting now.

Thanks for helping us test and improve the game—your feedback is invaluable! Don’t forget to press F12 to report any bugs you encounter.

Great news! Playtest players can now join matches with both Lite and Full game users. 🎮 This opens up more multiplayer possibilities and helps us test cross-version compatibility.

⚠️ Limitations apply: Some features and content may be restricted depending on the version you're using. We're working to smooth out the experience across all builds.

