Here is the next patch. It's just a small one due to some time constraints, but all achievements/trophies should finally work properly (and sorry there were bugs before!).





Changelog

Fixes:

fixed some quests

fixed burn status being applied multiple times

fixed empty screen after loadup screen



If you have ideas or feedback in general, or just some questions, feel free to chat with us on our Discord and let us know, what you think 😊