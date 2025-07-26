 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19368347 Edited 26 July 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Improved map animation performance.
  • Improved the logic for monsters' wearable items.
  • Added a new system for diagonal movement using arrow keys. See GnollHack wiki for more information.
  • Added a setting for turning on vi-keys.


Changed files in this update

Depot 3558191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link