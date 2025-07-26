Changes
- Improved map animation performance.
- Improved the logic for monsters' wearable items.
- Added a new system for diagonal movement using arrow keys. See GnollHack wiki for more information.
- Added a setting for turning on vi-keys.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update