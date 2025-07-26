The company's expansion has become more gradual and more costly. Also, each type of contractor is now more balanced and matches its profile. A reliable contractor builds more expensively, and sometimes longer, but without risk, an unknown contractor builds faster, cheaper, but with greater risk.

Various kinds of crashes

Error in quarter transition between Q4 1958 and Q1 1959

There was no way to filter people by those who wanted to buy weapons and cars

The cartel did not take into account the market share and did not accrue a price bonus when adding the cartel to the Holding as a supplier

"My transport companies are not taken into account under any circumstances after merger and joining to trust and cartel. Their weight in city and country is zero." Corrected, same as cartel.

The payroll fund was not updated immediately after the company's expansion

The relationship from Production Volume to Demand was not displayed in the Company Economy window

Media company icon missing from ambition

Missing text in tooltip for some agents when blocking

Some types of companies were not displayed as suppliers in the Holding

Sandbox Settings | Endless Mode setting added to game end date

Sandbox Settings | Media Company added to Starter Company selection