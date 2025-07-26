 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19368316
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements and balance:

  • The company's expansion has become more gradual and more costly. Also, each type of contractor is now more balanced and matches its profile. A reliable contractor builds more expensively, and sometimes longer, but without risk, an unknown contractor builds faster, cheaper, but with greater risk.

  • Added 45% machine translation to French (87% translated)


Fixed:

  • Various kinds of crashes

  • Error in quarter transition between Q4 1958 and Q1 1959

  • There was no way to filter people by those who wanted to buy weapons and cars

  • The cartel did not take into account the market share and did not accrue a price bonus when adding the cartel to the Holding as a supplier

  • "My transport companies are not taken into account under any circumstances after merger and joining to trust and cartel. Their weight in city and country is zero." Corrected, same as cartel.

  • The payroll fund was not updated immediately after the company's expansion

  • The relationship from Production Volume to Demand was not displayed in the Company Economy window

  • Media company icon missing from ambition

  • Missing text in tooltip for some agents when blocking

  • Some types of companies were not displayed as suppliers in the Holding

  • Sandbox Settings | Endless Mode setting added to game end date

  • Sandbox Settings | Media Company added to Starter Company selection

  • "You cannot take loans from loyal individuals, even if you have positive net worth or net worth and cash flow that make it eligible" - added a hint that reputation must be above 0 to take out a loan.


The rest of the bugs that you report, we will continue to fix, and they will be included in the next patches.

Thank you for your activity and involvement!


