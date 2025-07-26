Improvements and balance:
The company's expansion has become more gradual and more costly. Also, each type of contractor is now more balanced and matches its profile. A reliable contractor builds more expensively, and sometimes longer, but without risk, an unknown contractor builds faster, cheaper, but with greater risk.
Added 45% machine translation to French (87% translated)
Fixed:
Various kinds of crashes
Error in quarter transition between Q4 1958 and Q1 1959
There was no way to filter people by those who wanted to buy weapons and cars
The cartel did not take into account the market share and did not accrue a price bonus when adding the cartel to the Holding as a supplier
"My transport companies are not taken into account under any circumstances after merger and joining to trust and cartel. Their weight in city and country is zero." Corrected, same as cartel.
The payroll fund was not updated immediately after the company's expansion
The relationship from Production Volume to Demand was not displayed in the Company Economy window
Media company icon missing from ambition
Missing text in tooltip for some agents when blocking
Some types of companies were not displayed as suppliers in the Holding
Sandbox Settings | Endless Mode setting added to game end date
Sandbox Settings | Media Company added to Starter Company selection
"You cannot take loans from loyal individuals, even if you have positive net worth or net worth and cash flow that make it eligible" - added a hint that reputation must be above 0 to take out a loan.
The rest of the bugs that you report, we will continue to fix, and they will be included in the next patches.
Thank you for your activity and involvement!
Changed files in this update