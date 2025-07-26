 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19368222 Edited 26 July 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fireworks is no longer affected by upgrades that give extra bullets
  • Flames now work correctly with 1 Ton Weight
  • Fixed some shockwaves being the wrong size
  • Fireworks fireballs can no longer create additional fireballs when using Lightning in a Bottle
  • Fixed champions on Pimento and above difficulties not being affected by their upgrades
  • Improved Bald Eagle sprites
  • Pterodactyl shots are now homing instead of changing directions after 2 turns
  • Removed item removal from shops
  • Added champion colours to enemies that lacked them

