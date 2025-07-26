- Fireworks is no longer affected by upgrades that give extra bullets
- Flames now work correctly with 1 Ton Weight
- Fixed some shockwaves being the wrong size
- Fireworks fireballs can no longer create additional fireballs when using Lightning in a Bottle
- Fixed champions on Pimento and above difficulties not being affected by their upgrades
- Improved Bald Eagle sprites
- Pterodactyl shots are now homing instead of changing directions after 2 turns
- Removed item removal from shops
- Added champion colours to enemies that lacked them
Champion Improvements (Early Access 53.0)
Update notes via Steam Community
