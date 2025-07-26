 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19368182 Edited 26 July 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You can now play without creating an account
Reduced RAM Usage
Memory usage has been optimized to lower overall RAM consumption, improving stability on 16 GB systems.

Updated PSO Cache
Precompiled shader data (PSO cache) has been updated.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3699651
