Hello hate.netters!!

I have a new update for you. It has a few things you have been asking for, as well as a couple bug fixes I could fit in. I want to thank those of you who have stuck around and are still playing and interacting with it! I always like it when you reach out, make discussion posts, or leave reviews. I read all of it and it brings me a lot of joy and thought.

The Update:

Leaderboard! - One of my favorite parts of online games is the ability to compete with others for high scores, and it was a feature that I've wanted to add ever since release.

Achievements! - Key milestones, secrets... There's a couple of things I've hidden in the game, though I won't reveal much more...

NOTE: Due to how Steam handles adding achievements, I cannot test them until I set them to public. You will have to bear with the possibility that they might require an emergency patch later.

Some smaller bug fixes/additions: Blocked off an escape route from endless arena Removed bricks Additional parkour section in lobby area Invert mouse X/Y has been added to settings Fixed bug where you could press TAB to access post-processing on/off while outside menu



Other topics:

The game is going on sale for this update! If you have a friend or know someone who has thought about buying it, here's an opportunity to grab it for a better deal!

The game's soundtrack getting published has been put off until now, as this update contains one new music track... Stay tuned...

After this update, I will be taking some time off from this game to take a break for the rest of summer. It's been really cool seeing you all interact with my art, and I hope to give you more to indulge, but for that I need to be well-rested ːespressoː

Stay cool,

bonitaka