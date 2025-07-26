 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19368068 Edited 26 July 2025 – 08:52:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Agent: ???

Positive Traits:

  • Exceptional regeneration speed.

  • 200 Health Points.

Negative Traits:

  • Becomes blind in complete silence (requires surrounding sound to see).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3541451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link