MVP of this build is DoItToJulia , for penning an entire consort arc - and some extensions for Sabetha and Inej!

But colour grading is not magic, and many of our pieces will need a supplemental once-over by our loyal scene artist Lubbio to bring them up to a contemporary standard. This will happen steadily, as our development pace allows. For now, we have focused on the simplest changes that make the biggest difference.

Now that Exo Spectra has almost finished work on our backgrounds and soundtrack (OST2 coming soon!), I have brought him on board to help perform colour grading. This has very quickly and very efficiently improved the quality of a huge amount of our older scene art.

It’s here, and it’s a chunky one! A brand new consort arc, and a major art overhaul.

Dynamic: A variant for Sabetha’s manual work in the palace, if she and Inej are broken (collab with DoItToJulia).

Art: A main sprite and side portraits for the kobold page (4 images, Irrelevant Art).

Art: A main sprite and side portrait for the selkie (2 images, Undoodle & Irrelevant Art).

Art: Emotes for battered Balthorne (6 images, Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).

Art: Remastered messy main sprites for Maelys in her killtoy, knight, and restored states (three variants, Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).

Art: Remastered messy side sprites for Maelys in her killtoy, knight, and restored states (three variants, 28 images, Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).

Art: Remastered art for Adeline’s “Right Of Conquest” scene (two variants, 12 images, Lubbio).

Art: Chanwe’s theology lessons in the moon temple (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).

Art: Princess Darja anoints your royal sceptre (two variants, 10 images, Lubbio).

Art: Nude variants for broken Marie-Anne’s oral with the dragon in the stables (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).

Art: Remastered art for happy Marie-Anne’s oral with the dragon in the stables (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).

Art: Nude variants for broken Marie-Anne’s oral reunion with Trojan (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).

Art: Remastered art for happy Marie-Anne’s oral reunion with Trojan (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).

Art: Knight Maelys serves as a foot soldier (5 images, Lubbio).

Art: Retouched art for Mina’s “Can I Talk To You In My Office?” scene (four images, Lubbio).

Art: Regraded splash art for the omen, aberration, and union (3 images).

Art: Regraded art for Adeline’s “Royal Reunion” scene (4 images).

Art: Regraded art for Adeline’s “Vast Tracts Of Land” scene (8 images).

Art: Regraded art for Sun Chanwe’s “Desecration” scenes (seven variants, 26 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

Art: Regraded art for Chia’s “Exploitation” and “Getting A Raise” scenes (three variants, 11 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s “Top Her Up” and “Put A Cork In It” scenes (three variants, 11 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

Art: Regraded art for Darja’s “An Improper Princess” and “Who’s Queen” scenes (three variants, 18 images).

Art: Regraded art for Enid’s “It Never Gets Any Easier” scene (two variants, 15 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s “Descent” scene (two variants, 13 images).

Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s “Nadir” scene (four variants, 12 images).

Art: Regraded art for Issa’s “Who I Am” scene (4 images).

Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s “Restoration” and “Meat Cute” scenes (two variants, 8 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s “Bridging Action” scene (3 images).

Art: Regraded art for Malice’s “Flesh And Blood” scene (two variants, 20 images).

Art: Regraded art for Malice and Adeline’s “Ancestor And Descendent” scene (three variants, 24 images).

Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s “Cowgirl” scene (two variants, 9 images).

Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s “Doggy Style” scene (two variants, 9 images).

Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s “Painting Eggs” scene (4 images).

Art: Regraded art for Mina’s “Cost Of Living”, “Behind On Paperwork”, and “Collateral Obligations” scenes (three variants, 18 images).

Art: Regraded art for Mina’s various pregnant paizuri scenes (three variants, 15 images).

Art: Regraded art for Naho’s “Bent And Begging” scene (four variants, 18 images).

Art: Regraded art for Naho’s “Bent But Not Broken” and “Bent And Broken” scenes (four variants, 20 images).

Art: Regraded art for Sabetha & Inej’s “Sister Sandwich” scene (6 images).

Gallery: Darja’s “Head Of State” scene has been added to the Gallery.