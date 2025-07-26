Dev Notes
It’s here, and it’s a chunky one! A brand new consort arc, and a major art overhaul.
Now that Exo Spectra has almost finished work on our backgrounds and soundtrack (OST2 coming soon!), I have brought him on board to help perform colour grading. This has very quickly and very efficiently improved the quality of a huge amount of our older scene art.
But colour grading is not magic, and many of our pieces will need a supplemental once-over by our loyal scene artist Lubbio to bring them up to a contemporary standard. This will happen steadily, as our development pace allows. For now, we have focused on the simplest changes that make the biggest difference.
MVP of this build is DoItToJulia, for penning an entire consort arc - and some extensions for Sabetha and Inej!
Act V Features
Dynamic: A variant for Sabetha’s manual work in the palace, if she and Inej are broken (collab with DoItToJulia).
Art: A main sprite and side portraits for the kobold page (4 images, Irrelevant Art).
Art: A main sprite and side portrait for the selkie (2 images, Undoodle & Irrelevant Art).
Art: Emotes for battered Balthorne (6 images, Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).
Art: Remastered messy main sprites for Maelys in her killtoy, knight, and restored states (three variants, Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).
Art: Remastered messy side sprites for Maelys in her killtoy, knight, and restored states (three variants, 28 images, Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).
Art: Remastered art for Adeline’s “Right Of Conquest” scene (two variants, 12 images, Lubbio).
Art: Chanwe’s theology lessons in the moon temple (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).
Art: Princess Darja anoints your royal sceptre (two variants, 10 images, Lubbio).
Art: Nude variants for broken Marie-Anne’s oral with the dragon in the stables (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).
Art: Remastered art for happy Marie-Anne’s oral with the dragon in the stables (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).
Art: Nude variants for broken Marie-Anne’s oral reunion with Trojan (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).
Art: Remastered art for happy Marie-Anne’s oral reunion with Trojan (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).
Art: Knight Maelys serves as a foot soldier (5 images, Lubbio).
Art: Retouched art for Mina’s “Can I Talk To You In My Office?” scene (four images, Lubbio).
Art: Regraded splash art for the omen, aberration, and union (3 images).
Art: Regraded art for Adeline’s “Royal Reunion” scene (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Adeline’s “Vast Tracts Of Land” scene (8 images).
Art: Regraded art for Sun Chanwe’s “Desecration” scenes (seven variants, 26 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Chia’s “Exploitation” and “Getting A Raise” scenes (three variants, 11 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s “Top Her Up” and “Put A Cork In It” scenes (three variants, 11 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Darja’s “An Improper Princess” and “Who’s Queen” scenes (three variants, 18 images).
Art: Regraded art for Enid’s “It Never Gets Any Easier” scene (two variants, 15 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s “Descent” scene (two variants, 13 images).
Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s “Nadir” scene (four variants, 12 images).
Art: Regraded art for Issa’s “Who I Am” scene (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s “Restoration” and “Meat Cute” scenes (two variants, 8 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s “Bridging Action” scene (3 images).
Art: Regraded art for Malice’s “Flesh And Blood” scene (two variants, 20 images).
Art: Regraded art for Malice and Adeline’s “Ancestor And Descendent” scene (three variants, 24 images).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s “Cowgirl” scene (two variants, 9 images).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s “Doggy Style” scene (two variants, 9 images).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s “Painting Eggs” scene (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Mina’s “Cost Of Living”, “Behind On Paperwork”, and “Collateral Obligations” scenes (three variants, 18 images).
Art: Regraded art for Mina’s various pregnant paizuri scenes (three variants, 15 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s “Bent And Begging” scene (four variants, 18 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s “Bent But Not Broken” and “Bent And Broken” scenes (four variants, 20 images).
Art: Regraded art for Sabetha & Inej’s “Sister Sandwich” scene (6 images).
Gallery: Darja’s “Head Of State” scene has been added to the Gallery.
Gallery: Maelys’s “Foot Soldier” scene has been added to the Gallery.
Act I-IV Features
Consort: Issa can be selected as your consort in Act IV (collab with DoItToJulia).
Dynamic: Issa receives an unexpected promotion to consort (collab with DoItToJulia).
Dynamic: Issa prepares a small feast (collab with DoItToJulia).
Dynamic: Issa redecorates your roost (collab with DoItToJulia).
Dynamic: Issa deals with the consequences of redecoration (collab with DoItToJulia).
Dynamic: Issa tells a story (collab with DoItToJulia).
Dynamic: Issa performs his ablutions (collab with DoItToJulia).
Dynamic: Issa provides a soothing massage (collab with DoItToJulia).
Dynamic: Issa does a magic trick (collab with DoItToJulia).
Dynamic: Issa soothes you after you suffer a defeat on the field (collab with DoItToJulia).
Dynamic: Issa spends time in front of a mirror (collab with DoItToJulia).
Dynamic: Expanded talk options for consort Issa (collab with DoItToJulia).
Dynamic: A last night visit to your consort Issa (collab with DoItToJulia).
Dynamic: A variant last night visit to Issa, if Malice happens to be around (collab with DoItToJulia).
Dynamic: A variant for Sabetha & Inej’s bathhouse scene, if they are broken (collab with DoItToJulia).
Art: Remastered main sprite for broken Chanwe (Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).
Art: Remastered messy main sprites for Maelys in her normal, ripped, stripped, severed, and dressed states (five variants, Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).
Art: Remastered messy side sprites for Maelys in her normal, ripped, stripped, severed, and dressed states (four variants, 38 images, Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).
Art: Remastered art for Darja’s consort mouth-yums (5 images, Lubbio).
Art: Nude variant for broken Marie-Anne’s captive oral with the dragon (4 images, Lubbio).
Art: Remastered art for happy Marie-Anne’s captive oral with the dragon (4 images, Lubbio).
Art: Remastered art for Marie-Anne’s initial oral with the dragon at the farm (4 images, Lubbio).
Art: Remastered art for Marie-Anne’s memory with Trojan (4 images, Lubbio).
Art: Remastered art for Naho’s broken doggy scene (4 images, Lubbio).
Art: A sunny side up ‘presenting’ image for Naho (two variants, Lubbio).
Art: A pregnant variant for Valzira’s captive oral (4 images, Lubbio).
Art: Regraded splash art for the confrontation, strike, and showdown (3 images).
Art: Regraded splash art for the dragon’s infernal and protean imbuements (2 images).
Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s on-top scene (6 images).
Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s on-bottom scenes (two variants, 7 images).
Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s theology lessons (two variants, 8 images).
Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s final sermon (three variants, 11 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s kobold fate (3 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s mercenary fate (5 images).
Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s wolfman fate (5 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s protean revelation (3 images).
Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s infernal sacrifice (6 images).
Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s bet (5 images).
Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s rescue from the wisps (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s workout (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s kobold fate (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s wolfman fate (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Cooch and Darja’s drinks scene (three variants, 13 images).
Art: Regraded art for Cooch and Naho’s dogfight (4 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Darja’s ‘captive’ scenes (four variants, 24 images).
Art: Regraded art for Darja’s wolfman fate (5 images).
Art: Regraded art for Darja and Issa’s kiss (5 images).
Art: Regraded art for Enid’s initial encounter (3 images).
Art: Regraded art for Enid’s egg-laying scene (7 images).
Art: Regraded art for Enid’s broodmother scene (two variants, 8 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Darja and Maelys’s surrogacy scene (three variants, 12 images).
Art: Regraded art for Heloise and Maelys’s threesome scene (two variants, 11 images).
Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s anal scene (two variants, 8 images).
Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s oral scenes (seven variants, 14 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s dream and feeding scenes (4 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s captive scenes (four variants, 16 images).
Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s egg-laying scene (10 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s soothe scene (3 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s mercenary fate (3 images).
Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s wolfman fate (2 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Issa’s anal scenes (two variants, 8 images).
Art: Regraded art for Issa’s oral scenes (4 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Issa’s kobold punishments (two variants, 10 images).
Art: Regraded art for Issa’s wolfman fate (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Issa’s mercenary fate (3 images).
Art: Regraded art for Issa’s warlock fate (10 images).
Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s centaur encounter (3 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s severance scene (two variants, 7 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s post-severance scene (4 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s various misadventures with Boof (five variants, 24 images).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s dungeon oral (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s lap pets (2 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s wolfman fate (5 images).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s protean fate (3 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s warlock fate (6 images).
Art: Regraded art for Mina’s breaking (3 variants, 11 images).
Art: Regraded art for Mina’s Moonday cameo (two variants, four images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Mina’s enthusiastic scenes (four variants, 16 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Mina’s various paizuri scenes (six variants, 30 images).
Art: Regraded art for Mina’s various piledriver scenes (eight variants, 20 images).
Art: Regraded art for Mina’s various face-down scenes (five variants, 25 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s defeat pose (3 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s captive anal scenes (three variants, 18 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s captive doggy-style scenes (two variants, 8 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s sunny-side-up scenes (two variants, 8 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s roost scenes (two variants, 9 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s roost spooning (two variants, 10 images).
Art: Regraded art for Naho’s wolfman fate (two variants, 6 images).
Art: Regraded art for Rain’s introduction to dragonkind (2 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Sabetha & Inej’s oral scenes (three variants, 15 images).
Art: Regraded art for Sabetha & Inej’s anal scene (10 images).
Art: Regraded art for Sabetha & Inej’s vaginal scene (8 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Valzira’s captive scenes (five variants, 15 images).
Art: Regraded art for Valzira’s post-breaking scene (eight variants, 19 images).
Art: Regraded art for Valzira’s birthing scene (two variants, 30 images).
Art: Regraded art for Valzira’s kobold fate (two variants, 4 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Valzira’s wolfman fate (5 images, collab with Exo Spectra).
Art: Regraded art for Valzira’s mercenary fate (4 images).
Art: Regraded art for Valzira’s warlock fate (eight variants, 36 images).
Tweaks
All machine translations have been withdrawn, in line with our recent announcement.
Gallery thumbnails have been updated for scenes that have had their art remastered or regraded.
Adeline’s “Vast Tracts Of Land” scene has had climax foley added.
Issa’s dress discovery will happen on his third night as consort, if it does not happen sooner, with suitable framing.
Issa’s captive scenes have been adapted for if he is your consort.
Sabetha and Inej’s existing scenes will not refer to undressing, or pre-existing bondage, if they have been broken.
Inej will no longer be able to ask Sabetha to get naked if Sabetha is already naked.
The coding for the content icons in the Gallery has been refactored.
Fixes
Adeline’s “Vast Tracts Of Land” scene shows the correct CG at climax.
Fixed a crash when making a clothed, non-pregnant Princess Darja sad.
Princess Darja takes her clothes off correctly.
Added a missing defloration sound effect when Heloïse is ungagged during her first time with the dragon.
An art error in Issa’s mercenary fate has been corrected.
Added defloration sound effects to Valzira, where missing.
Fixed a crash during the “Anomalous Materials” scene, when accessing Valzira’s rear reaction chamber.
Zizeryx will not appear in court to present the case for the Sun faith if it is displeased by your progeny.
Conversely, Zizeryx will not stick around to express their displeasure with your progeny if they are estranged by your choice of faith.
