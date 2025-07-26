 Skip to content
Major 26 July 2025 Build 19368059 Edited 26 July 2025 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dev Notes

  • It’s here, and it’s a chunky one! A brand new consort arc, and a major art overhaul.

  • Our Moon-Friendly Edition is about to be released! It is a non-explicit version of Ravager, and should be of interest to people who are concerned about (or affected by) censorship.

  • The once-only Dragonfire Sale is about to end - get your copy if you haven’t already! Get a copy for friends and loved ones. Fill the world with sticky, draconic love.

  • Now that Exo Spectra has almost finished work on our backgrounds and soundtrack (OST2 coming soon!), I have brought him on board to help perform colour grading. This has very quickly and very efficiently improved the quality of a huge amount of our older scene art.

  • But colour grading is not magic, and many of our pieces will need a supplemental once-over by our loyal scene artist Lubbio to bring them up to a contemporary standard. This will happen steadily, as our development pace allows. For now, we have focused on the simplest changes that make the biggest difference.

  • We now have a YouTube channel where you can watch our voice actors play video games (when they’re not recording).

  • MVP of this build is DoItToJulia, for penning an entire consort arc - and some extensions for Sabetha and Inej!

Act V Features

  • Dynamic: A variant for Sabetha’s manual work in the palace, if she and Inej are broken (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Art: A main sprite and side portraits for the kobold page (4 images, Irrelevant Art).

  • Art: A main sprite and side portrait for the selkie (2 images, Undoodle & Irrelevant Art).

  • Art: Emotes for battered Balthorne (6 images, Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).

  • Art: Remastered messy main sprites for Maelys in her killtoy, knight, and restored states (three variants, Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).

  • Art: Remastered messy side sprites for Maelys in her killtoy, knight, and restored states (three variants, 28 images, Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).

  • Art: Remastered art for Adeline’s “Right Of Conquest” scene (two variants, 12 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Chanwe’s theology lessons in the moon temple (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Princess Darja anoints your royal sceptre (two variants, 10 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Nude variants for broken Marie-Anne’s oral with the dragon in the stables (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Remastered art for happy Marie-Anne’s oral with the dragon in the stables (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Nude variants for broken Marie-Anne’s oral reunion with Trojan (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Remastered art for happy Marie-Anne’s oral reunion with Trojan (two variants, 8 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Knight Maelys serves as a foot soldier (5 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Retouched art for Mina’s “Can I Talk To You In My Office?” scene (four images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Regraded splash art for the omen, aberration, and union (3 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Adeline’s “Royal Reunion” scene (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Adeline’s “Vast Tracts Of Land” scene (8 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Sun Chanwe’s “Desecration” scenes (seven variants, 26 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Chia’s “Exploitation” and “Getting A Raise” scenes (three variants, 11 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s “Top Her Up” and “Put A Cork In It” scenes (three variants, 11 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Darja’s “An Improper Princess” and “Who’s Queen” scenes (three variants, 18 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Enid’s “It Never Gets Any Easier” scene (two variants, 15 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s “Descent” scene (two variants, 13 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s “Nadir” scene (four variants, 12 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Issa’s “Who I Am” scene (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s “Restoration” and “Meat Cute” scenes (two variants, 8 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s “Bridging Action” scene (3 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Malice’s “Flesh And Blood” scene (two variants, 20 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Malice and Adeline’s “Ancestor And Descendent” scene (three variants, 24 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s “Cowgirl” scene (two variants, 9 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s “Doggy Style” scene (two variants, 9 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s “Painting Eggs” scene (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Mina’s “Cost Of Living”, “Behind On Paperwork”, and “Collateral Obligations” scenes (three variants, 18 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Mina’s various pregnant paizuri scenes (three variants, 15 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s “Bent And Begging” scene (four variants, 18 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s “Bent But Not Broken” and “Bent And Broken” scenes (four variants, 20 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Sabetha & Inej’s “Sister Sandwich” scene (6 images).

  • Gallery: Darja’s “Head Of State” scene has been added to the Gallery.

  • Gallery: Maelys’s “Foot Soldier” scene has been added to the Gallery.

Act I-IV Features

  • Consort: Issa can be selected as your consort in Act IV (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa receives an unexpected promotion to consort (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa prepares a small feast (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa redecorates your roost (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa deals with the consequences of redecoration (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa tells a story (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa performs his ablutions (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa provides a soothing massage (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa does a magic trick (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa soothes you after you suffer a defeat on the field (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Issa spends time in front of a mirror (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: Expanded talk options for consort Issa (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: A last night visit to your consort Issa (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: A variant last night visit to Issa, if Malice happens to be around (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Dynamic: A variant for Sabetha & Inej’s bathhouse scene, if they are broken (collab with DoItToJulia).

  • Art: Remastered main sprite for broken Chanwe (Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).

  • Art: Remastered messy main sprites for Maelys in her normal, ripped, stripped, severed, and dressed states (five variants, Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).

  • Art: Remastered messy side sprites for Maelys in her normal, ripped, stripped, severed, and dressed states (four variants, 38 images, Sintax Error & Irrelevant Art).

  • Art: Remastered art for Darja’s consort mouth-yums (5 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Nude variant for broken Marie-Anne’s captive oral with the dragon (4 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Remastered art for happy Marie-Anne’s captive oral with the dragon (4 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Remastered art for Marie-Anne’s initial oral with the dragon at the farm (4 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Remastered art for Marie-Anne’s memory with Trojan (4 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Remastered art for Naho’s broken doggy scene (4 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: A sunny side up ‘presenting’ image for Naho (two variants, Lubbio).

  • Art: A pregnant variant for Valzira’s captive oral (4 images, Lubbio).

  • Art: Regraded splash art for the confrontation, strike, and showdown (3 images).

  • Art: Regraded splash art for the dragon’s infernal and protean imbuements (2 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s on-top scene (6 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s on-bottom scenes (two variants, 7 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s theology lessons (two variants, 8 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s final sermon (three variants, 11 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s kobold fate (3 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s mercenary fate (5 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s wolfman fate (5 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s protean revelation (3 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Chanwe’s infernal sacrifice (6 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s bet (5 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s rescue from the wisps (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s workout (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s kobold fate (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Cooch’s wolfman fate (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Cooch and Darja’s drinks scene (three variants, 13 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Cooch and Naho’s dogfight (4 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Darja’s ‘captive’ scenes (four variants, 24 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Darja’s wolfman fate (5 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Darja and Issa’s kiss (5 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Enid’s initial encounter (3 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Enid’s egg-laying scene (7 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Enid’s broodmother scene (two variants, 8 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Darja and Maelys’s surrogacy scene (three variants, 12 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Heloise and Maelys’s threesome scene (two variants, 11 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s anal scene (two variants, 8 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s oral scenes (seven variants, 14 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s dream and feeding scenes (4 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s captive scenes (four variants, 16 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s egg-laying scene (10 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s soothe scene (3 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s mercenary fate (3 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Heloise’s wolfman fate (2 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Issa’s anal scenes (two variants, 8 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Issa’s oral scenes (4 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Issa’s kobold punishments (two variants, 10 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Issa’s wolfman fate (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Issa’s mercenary fate (3 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Issa’s warlock fate (10 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s centaur encounter (3 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s severance scene (two variants, 7 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Maelys’s post-severance scene (4 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s various misadventures with Boof (five variants, 24 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s dungeon oral (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s lap pets (2 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s wolfman fate (5 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s protean fate (3 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Marie-Anne’s warlock fate (6 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Mina’s breaking (3 variants, 11 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Mina’s Moonday cameo (two variants, four images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Mina’s enthusiastic scenes (four variants, 16 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Mina’s various paizuri scenes (six variants, 30 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Mina’s various piledriver scenes (eight variants, 20 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Mina’s various face-down scenes (five variants, 25 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s defeat pose (3 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s captive anal scenes (three variants, 18 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s captive doggy-style scenes (two variants, 8 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s sunny-side-up scenes (two variants, 8 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s roost scenes (two variants, 9 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s roost spooning (two variants, 10 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Naho’s wolfman fate (two variants, 6 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Rain’s introduction to dragonkind (2 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Sabetha & Inej’s oral scenes (three variants, 15 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Sabetha & Inej’s anal scene (10 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Sabetha & Inej’s vaginal scene (8 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Valzira’s captive scenes (five variants, 15 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Valzira’s post-breaking scene (eight variants, 19 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Valzira’s birthing scene (two variants, 30 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Valzira’s kobold fate (two variants, 4 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Valzira’s wolfman fate (5 images, collab with Exo Spectra).

  • Art: Regraded art for Valzira’s mercenary fate (4 images).

  • Art: Regraded art for Valzira’s warlock fate (eight variants, 36 images).

Tweaks

  • All machine translations have been withdrawn, in line with our recent announcement.

  • Gallery thumbnails have been updated for scenes that have had their art remastered or regraded.

  • Adeline’s “Vast Tracts Of Land” scene has had climax foley added.

  • Issa’s dress discovery will happen on his third night as consort, if it does not happen sooner, with suitable framing.

  • Issa’s captive scenes have been adapted for if he is your consort.

  • Sabetha and Inej’s existing scenes will not refer to undressing, or pre-existing bondage, if they have been broken.

  • Inej will no longer be able to ask Sabetha to get naked if Sabetha is already naked.

  • The coding for the content icons in the Gallery has been refactored.

Fixes

  • Adeline’s “Vast Tracts Of Land” scene shows the correct CG at climax.

  • Fixed a crash when making a clothed, non-pregnant Princess Darja sad.

  • Princess Darja takes her clothes off correctly.

  • Added a missing defloration sound effect when Heloïse is ungagged during her first time with the dragon.

  • An art error in Issa’s mercenary fate has been corrected.

  • Added defloration sound effects to Valzira, where missing.

  • Fixed a crash during the “Anomalous Materials” scene, when accessing Valzira’s rear reaction chamber.

  • Zizeryx will not appear in court to present the case for the Sun faith if it is displeased by your progeny.

  • Conversely, Zizeryx will not stick around to express their displeasure with your progeny if they are estranged by your choice of faith.

Changed files in this update

