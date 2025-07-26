- Enable/Disable Notifications: Choose which notifications you want to see.
- Time Filter for Line Price Chart: Analyze price trends more efficiently with time-based filtering.
- Game Speed via Number Keys: Quickly adjust game speed using your keyboard:
- 1 = Pause, 2 = Normal, 3 = Fast.
🐞 Bug Fixes
- Company Bond Coupon Yield calculation fixed.
- Bank Overview Income Sheet now correctly displays passive interest from bonds.
- Bank Cash Increase now correctly reflects deposit growth.
- Merge Panel issue fixed when only one company was selected.
- Game no longer pauses when a message is opened.
Thanks for your continued feedback and support! More improvements and features are on the way, stay tuned.
Changed files in this update