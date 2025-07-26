 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19368054
Update notes via Steam Community
🔧 Improvements & New Features

  • Enable/Disable Notifications: Choose which notifications you want to see.
  • Time Filter for Line Price Chart: Analyze price trends more efficiently with time-based filtering.
  • Game Speed via Number Keys: Quickly adjust game speed using your keyboard:
  • 1 = Pause, 2 = Normal, 3 = Fast.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Company Bond Coupon Yield calculation fixed.
  • Bank Overview Income Sheet now correctly displays passive interest from bonds.
  • Bank Cash Increase now correctly reflects deposit growth.
  • Merge Panel issue fixed when only one company was selected.
  • Game no longer pauses when a message is opened.


Thanks for your continued feedback and support! More improvements and features are on the way, stay tuned.

