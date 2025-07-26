 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19368024 Edited 26 July 2025 – 09:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A Performance and usability update!
- Made trails cache when not in use, this should stop performance to degrade over long playtimes.
- Fixed a bug that spawned invisible items, that could have worsened performance a lot for long playtimes.
- Simplified physics for log dropping trees and items, so no potentially crazy behavior now.

- Added a gamepad controls help (hold gamepad special left to view)
- Fixed the "unstick player" tool, and moved it to a "HELP" menu with other useful commands to ease playing the game at this stage.

- Added user adjustment option to camera movement speeds. (in Options > Game)
- Disabled dev-menu by default (it can still be turned on in options.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2705711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link