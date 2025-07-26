A Performance and usability update!

- Made trails cache when not in use, this should stop performance to degrade over long playtimes.

- Fixed a bug that spawned invisible items, that could have worsened performance a lot for long playtimes.

- Simplified physics for log dropping trees and items, so no potentially crazy behavior now.



- Added a gamepad controls help (hold gamepad special left to view)

- Fixed the "unstick player" tool, and moved it to a "HELP" menu with other useful commands to ease playing the game at this stage.



- Added user adjustment option to camera movement speeds. (in Options > Game)

- Disabled dev-menu by default (it can still be turned on in options.)

