Current Version
B2025.7.26 奇观
- OK1-意大利商队
- OK2-新占领的领地忠诚设定为30，并且，在未来的12个月内，每个月-1
- OK3-几个事件
- OK4-动态规则变量中增加封地忠诚调整
- OK5-动态规则变量中增加封地卫生健康调整
- OK6-动态规则变量中区分玩家和AI技能经验倍数
- OK7-动态规则变量中增加封地每一次扩建的封地发展点调整，已经扩建的级别不做修改
- OK8-庄园在升级成城堡或者城市时，额外增加100发展点。如果退回庄园，将移除这100点额外发展点
B2025.7.26 Wonder
- OK1 - Italian Caravan
- OK2 - The loyalty of newly occupied territories is set to 30, and it will decrease by 1 each month for the next 12 months.
- OK3 - Several events
- OK4 - Add fief loyalty adjustment to dynamic rule variables
- OK5 - Add fief sanitation and health adjustment to dynamic rule variables
- OK6 - Distinguish between player and AI skill experience multipliers in dynamic rule variables
- OK7 - Add fief development point adjustment for each expansion of the fief in dynamic rule variables; the levels that have already been expanded will not be modified.
- OK8 - When a manor is upgraded to a castle or a city, an additional 100 development points will be added. If it is reverted to a manor, these 100 additional development points will be removed.
Changed files in this update