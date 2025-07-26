Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the next stage text would not display correctly after loading from a shop save.
Fixed an issue where the game would not proceed to the next stage after clearing a boss and loading from the following shop.
Language Support
French (Français) is now supported.
This localization was made possible thanks to the generous help of Aurélien Folley.
We truly appreciate the support.
Ending
The ending credits will now appear only once after clearing Difficulty 3.
Your feedback always means a lot to us. Enjoy the game!
Changed files in this update