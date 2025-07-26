 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19367941
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the next stage text would not display correctly after loading from a shop save.

  • Fixed an issue where the game would not proceed to the next stage after clearing a boss and loading from the following shop.

Language Support

  • French (Français) is now supported.

    This localization was made possible thanks to the generous help of Aurélien Folley.
    We truly appreciate the support.

Ending

  • The ending credits will now appear only once after clearing Difficulty 3.

    Your feedback always means a lot to us. Enjoy the game!

