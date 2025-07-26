 Skip to content
26 July 2025
Update notes
PC & GB Versions:
  • Fixed a small mistake with the background information of 9-15 which was introduced in the last patch. If you've already started the puzzle, this information was unlikely to have affected any of your decision making so you can probably proceed without a reset.


PC Version:
  • Fixed a crash that would occur if rumble was triggered when multiple controllers were connected.
  • Fixed an incorrect pixel on one of the bombs in the Original and Green themes.


GB Version:
  • Walls will no longer overwrite markers and vice versa.
  • Modified the background for 4-2 to improve clarity. Puzzle is unchanged. This is already in the PC version.

