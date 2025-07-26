New features:

* new warning system! It will draw your attention if you have businesses that have halted production because you need input goods, if you're attacked by pirates, if you have broken ships, etc. Please send me more ideas on what kind of warnings you'd like to see in the game!

* new error collection system! Errors and crashes are now logged and sent to the server. None of the data colected is personal or can be linked back to players. You can turn off the system entirely in the settings.

* quest details now show the date by which an answer is needed for the quest

* started a new epic around mayors!

* mayors can now fill their own quests and goals slowly, over time!

* mayor elections no longer happen on the same day, instead they're staggered, over time.

* you can now vote for mayors if you have enough reputation in a city! An election quest will pop up and you can choose who to support. Depending on your reputation in the city, your support could have a very big impact on results.

* you will receive additional respect from a mayor if you voted for him



Bugfixes:

* an empty warehouse would still show the average price of the goods it used to contain

* hovering a city on the world map did not play a sound