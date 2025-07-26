- Fixed GUI on 16x10 displays.
- Added missing gamepad symbols and updated the tutorial to include the gamepad.
Patch 0.5.0.9
This patch fixes the cut off GUI when using a 16x10 display such as the Steam Deck or certain laptop displays. It also adds some missing gamepad symbols and updates the tutorial to reflect gamepad inputs.
