 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19367850 Edited 26 July 2025 – 08:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch fixes the cut off GUI when using a 16x10 display such as the Steam Deck or certain laptop displays. It also adds some missing gamepad symbols and updates the tutorial to reflect gamepad inputs.

  • Fixed GUI on 16x10 displays.
  • Added missing gamepad symbols and updated the tutorial to include the gamepad.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2956441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link