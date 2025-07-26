+ Fixed Adelaide's ghost unexpectedly haunting Shizu's epilogue scene
+ Fixed Aio's mouth having fallen off during Dino Nugget theft scene
+ Fixed Adelaide's mouth floating across the room during her 'gaming session' with Shizu's 'gamer toys'
+ Fixed Aio's mouth ceasing to exist while keeping an eye on Shizu at the request of investors
+ Fixed Adelaide's porn acting causing her mouth to refuse to cooperate for her last line before her third sex scene
+ Fixed Adelaide's mouth having evaporated during the entirety of her lesson on uniform
+ Fixed Aio being so shocked about Kyva's bunk room equipment that she forgets to ever open her mouth
Animation update - Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update