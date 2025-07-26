+ Fixed Adelaide's ghost unexpectedly haunting Shizu's epilogue scene



+ Fixed Aio's mouth having fallen off during Dino Nugget theft scene



+ Fixed Adelaide's mouth floating across the room during her 'gaming session' with Shizu's 'gamer toys'



+ Fixed Aio's mouth ceasing to exist while keeping an eye on Shizu at the request of investors



+ Fixed Adelaide's porn acting causing her mouth to refuse to cooperate for her last line before her third sex scene



+ Fixed Adelaide's mouth having evaporated during the entirety of her lesson on uniform



+ Fixed Aio being so shocked about Kyva's bunk room equipment that she forgets to ever open her mouth

