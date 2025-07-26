 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19367811
Update notes
+ Fixed Adelaide's ghost unexpectedly haunting Shizu's epilogue scene

+ Fixed Aio's mouth having fallen off during Dino Nugget theft scene

+ Fixed Adelaide's mouth floating across the room during her 'gaming session' with Shizu's 'gamer toys'

+ Fixed Aio's mouth ceasing to exist while keeping an eye on Shizu at the request of investors

+ Fixed Adelaide's porn acting causing her mouth to refuse to cooperate for her last line before her third sex scene

+ Fixed Adelaide's mouth having evaporated during the entirety of her lesson on uniform

+ Fixed Aio being so shocked about Kyva's bunk room equipment that she forgets to ever open her mouth

Changed files in this update

Depot 2738671
  • Loading history…
