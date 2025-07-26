We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the players for your support and feedback as we continue to improve Stellar Witch. This patch addresses some key issues and introduces a significant boss update to enhance your gameplay experience.

Changes

Boss Rework: One More Time Integrated the most engaging patterns from previous bosses for a more dynamic challenge. Note: The "One More Time" boss appears after clearing the main game.



Constellation Description Update Added an explanation of the Freeze effect to constellation descriptions that apply the Frostbite status.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where pressing the ESC key during loading would cause the settings menu to not open after screen transition.

Resolved a UI issue where the probability table was not displaying for the "One More Time" boss.

Thank you for your continued support as we work to make Stellar Witch even better!