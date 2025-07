📰 Update Time!

V0.15.2

Added Freefall Frenzy levels "Grid", "Blinds", "Spinner", "Spinner Gap" and "Pipes"



Added "Pause" toggle for private minigame servers to pause the games



Added "Continue Solo" toggle for private minigame servers to allow single players to continue after everyone else has died



Added "Spidey" outfit



Changed Freefall Frenzy old "Blinds" floor to be named "Beams" instead



Changed Freefall Frenzy "Slit" and "Hole" floors to not be hugging the walls as much



Changed Freefall Frenzy floors to despawn later



Changed Freefall Frenzy floor pool to change based on gametime



Changed Freefall Frenzy floor generation to check floor history to prevent duplicates



Changed Freefall Frenzy floors to dither when overlapping camera and not block the camera



Changed Twisted Trivia "Outfit Match" question type to start out with easier outfits and end with harder outfits



Changed Twisted Trivia's orange colors to be more yellow



Changed brushing past Crumble Crisis bounds to no longer cause a major forcefield bounce



Changed curated outfits in the Shop to be cheaper and workshop outfits to be more expensive



Changed uploading multiple outfits to the workshop to wait until last upload to show all your uploaded workshop items at once



Changed inventory "outfit name" textbox and "enter" button to be disabled if the current outfit is already added



Changed inventory "outfit name" textbox and "enter" button to be bigger



Fixed Freefall Frenzy skyline going too high if paused in intro



Fixed Freefall Frenzy camera being blocked by invisible walls before surrounded by skyscraper



Fixed Freefall Frenzy "Beam" and "Plus" floors spawning along the side of the map making them essentially void



Fixed Freefall Frenzy's freefalling player animation sometimes starting in a bugged position



Fixed holes in Freefall Frenzy skyline skyscrapers



Fixed missing Twisted Trivia chat notification



Fixed conversating NPCs (Hub, Bounty Battle, Condo Androids) clumping together



Fixed inventory performance issues introduced in the last update



Fixed inventory outfits live subscribing and unsubscribing not working properly



Fixed inventory, feedback and friends tab controller navigation bugs



Greetings Mubs,! This bi-weekly update we've added private settings, new Freefall Frenzy levels & more! 🤩⚠️to give you more control when hosting a private minigame server. Tailor the experience to your group's play style! ⚙️Need a quick break without leaving your private server?, which goes into effect during the next minigame's intro! ⏸️Got some less experienced friends who keep dying in seconds, but you wanna keep going for up to 120 seconds?ðŸ§Due to the varying nature of outfits, the outfit question type was always either too easy (Which outfit is named "Doctor"?), or impossible (Which outfit is named "Skrunkle"?). To fix this,No more insta-deaths on the second question! 😂, to make Twisted Trivia's color profile more visually distinct from Chaotic Chambers' color profile. 👁️After more than 2 months, it's finally time to continue development on Freefall Frenzy! 🛠️⚙️😵‍💫We've also improved the level generator and polished the experience, making the game more difficult in a fun way! 💪for Disco Disorder (the hardest game to train for), here's how they're doing so far! 🤖by following us on Steam and joining the Discord community ! Spread the word about Minigame Madness by leaving a review! 📢Have an epic day, or an average one! No pressure. 👋🏼