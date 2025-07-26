📰 Update Time!Greetings Mubs, you're reading the latest news about Minigame Madness V0.15.2! This bi-weekly update we've added private settings, new Freefall Frenzy levels & more! 🤩
⚠️ Check the changelog at the bottom of this post for the full list of changes!
🕹️ Minigame Changes
⚙️ Private Minigame SettingsWe've introduced private settings to give you more control when hosting a private minigame server. Tailor the experience to your group's play style! ⚙️
Need a quick break without leaving your private server? Hosts can now pause the server, which goes into effect during the next minigame's intro! ⏸️
Got some less experienced friends who keep dying in seconds, but you wanna keep going for up to 120 seconds? Enable "Continue Solo" to keep playing even after everyone else is out! 🧠
🧠 Twisted TriviaDue to the varying nature of outfits, the outfit question type was always either too easy (Which outfit is named "Doctor"?), or impossible (Which outfit is named "Skrunkle"?). To fix this, we've internally given each outfit a difficulty score, so that over time the question can scale in difficulty. No more insta-deaths on the second question! 😂
We've also made the map's oranges more yellow, to make Twisted Trivia's color profile more visually distinct from Chaotic Chambers' color profile. 👁️
☁️ Freefall FrenzyAfter more than 2 months, it's finally time to continue development on Freefall Frenzy! 🛠️
5 new floor types have been added to the minigame, including animated ones! ⚙️😵💫
We've also improved the level generator and polished the experience, making the game more difficult in a fun way! 💪
👀 Teaser Time!We've internally been training neural bots for Disco Disorder (the hardest game to train for), here's how they're doing so far! 🤖
🔔 Stay TunedStay tuned to the ever-expanding Minigame Madness experience by following us on Steam and joining the Discord community! Spread the word about Minigame Madness by leaving a review! 📢
Have an epic day, or an average one! No pressure. 👋🏼
V0.15.2
- Added Freefall Frenzy levels "Grid", "Blinds", "Spinner", "Spinner Gap" and "Pipes"
- Added "Pause" toggle for private minigame servers to pause the games
- Added "Continue Solo" toggle for private minigame servers to allow single players to continue after everyone else has died
- Added "Spidey" outfit
- Changed Freefall Frenzy old "Blinds" floor to be named "Beams" instead
- Changed Freefall Frenzy "Slit" and "Hole" floors to not be hugging the walls as much
- Changed Freefall Frenzy floors to despawn later
- Changed Freefall Frenzy floor pool to change based on gametime
- Changed Freefall Frenzy floor generation to check floor history to prevent duplicates
- Changed Freefall Frenzy floors to dither when overlapping camera and not block the camera
- Changed Twisted Trivia "Outfit Match" question type to start out with easier outfits and end with harder outfits
- Changed Twisted Trivia's orange colors to be more yellow
- Changed brushing past Crumble Crisis bounds to no longer cause a major forcefield bounce
- Changed curated outfits in the Shop to be cheaper and workshop outfits to be more expensive
- Changed uploading multiple outfits to the workshop to wait until last upload to show all your uploaded workshop items at once
- Changed inventory "outfit name" textbox and "enter" button to be disabled if the current outfit is already added
- Changed inventory "outfit name" textbox and "enter" button to be bigger
- Fixed Freefall Frenzy skyline going too high if paused in intro
- Fixed Freefall Frenzy camera being blocked by invisible walls before surrounded by skyscraper
- Fixed Freefall Frenzy "Beam" and "Plus" floors spawning along the side of the map making them essentially void
- Fixed Freefall Frenzy's freefalling player animation sometimes starting in a bugged position
- Fixed holes in Freefall Frenzy skyline skyscrapers
- Fixed missing Twisted Trivia chat notification
- Fixed conversating NPCs (Hub, Bounty Battle, Condo Androids) clumping together
- Fixed inventory performance issues introduced in the last update
- Fixed inventory outfits live subscribing and unsubscribing not working properly
- Fixed inventory, feedback and friends tab controller navigation bugs
Changed files in this update