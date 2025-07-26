 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19367647 Edited 26 July 2025 – 07:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
1、Save system changes and partial experience optimization

Multiplayer auto-save system changed: instead of always overwriting the same save, there is now a maximum of five auto-saves. When exceeded, the oldest save will be deleted.

Previously, save bugs often caused players to disconnect, preventing them from reconnecting, and the auto-save would be permanently corrupted.

Now you can choose an earlier save so disconnected players can return.

2、Reduced the frequency of heavy rain.

3、Temporarily removed power towers (due to bugs).

4、Fixed a bug where traps would launch backpacks into the air.

5、The little girl no longer blocks players.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2812671
  • Loading history…
