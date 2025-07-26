 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19367566 Edited 26 July 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A small but important update focused on game balance.

Balance Changes

  • Negative GDP Events: All permanent negative GDP effects have been changed to temporary events. We heard your feedback — prolonged GDP downturns were hitting sales too hard in certain countries, making recovery nearly impossible.

