Balance Changes
- Negative GDP Events: All permanent negative GDP effects have been changed to temporary events. We heard your feedback — prolonged GDP downturns were hitting sales too hard in certain countries, making recovery nearly impossible.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update