 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 26 July 2025 Build 19367556 Edited 26 July 2025 – 07:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content remains intensely stimulating.

The narrative is profound and dark.

Within the derelict spacecraft, the old man continues his fight for survival.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3014091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link