The majority of Geminiflame Alpha Dragon's content is exciting story, engaging, and memorable. Most of the content has now been translated into Japanese!! About Patch 1.4E.0, 1.4F.0, and 1.4G.0 This is a series of side story updates for patch 1.4.0, which contain a lot of text and details, so it will take time and patience to translate. And now those part is done!!

You can find hints and how to unlock the side stories by reading patch 1.4E.0, 1.4F.0 and 1.4G.0 posts on the game's Store page or in this game's Steam Community!! When selection of Japanese language, there is still a lot English. Then we will continue to translate the Japanese until done.

Update Japanese translation roadmaps

06/01/25 (Updated patch 1.5.2)

Patch 1.0.0 : 13 Chapter Main story. Japanese language has been updated.

Patch 1.2.1 : 3 Side story. Japanese language has been updated.

Patch 1.3.0 : secret story. Japanese language has been updated.

06/26/25 (Updated patch 1.5.3)

Patch 1.4A.0 Side story ''Food of the Near restaurant, a deep-fried dish''

Patch 1.4B.0 Side story ''The Tempura Bento Consignment with Mainsolar'' and 1 new menu items.

Patch 1.4C.0 Side story "Sisters, Horizon and Sunshine"

Patch 1.4D.0 Side story "Aurora and Mainsolar sell a Slime Soft Drink'' and 1 new menu items.

07/26/25 (Updated patch 1.5.4)

Patch 1.4E.0 Side story "Mainsolar the new Chrysanthemum Tea recipe".

Patch 1.4F.0 Side story "Don't forget to buy and sell ingredients from the guild."

Patch 1.4G.0 Side story "Food of the Zin restaurant, a delicious dish"

Still remaining.

Patch 1.0.0 : Over 40 item descriptions, documents, and more.

Patch 1.2.2 : 5 Background Side documents

Patch 1.2.3 : 4 Background Side documents

Patch 1.3.1 4 Thai foods, 4 local foods of Phuket and 8 more menus.

Patch 1.3.2 Snack Crafting to heal TP and 8 new menu items.

Patch 1.3.3 Gear Crafting and 8 new gear items.

We are translated Japanese more half way already :)

