📜 PATCH NOTES \[26.07.2025]
This one’s especially spicy for our Casual Players and Min-Maxing Masters alike!
🆕 New Features
🔒 Red Lock Marker for Punished Players:
Players who have received punishment for bad behavior will now have a Red Lock icon displayed next to their usernames.
This feature is designed to promote transparency and maintain a safer in-game environment.
🪙 Daily Boost Coin (NEW!):
A daily boost system designed for casual players or advanced grinders who want to max out their gains!
Once per day, you can activate 1 powerful boost of your choice (EXP, Drop, Gold etc) which lasts for 1 hour.
The coin unlocks after 250 monster kills and will last for 24 hours.
⚠️ If you do not activate it within that time, it will disappear!
Your active boost is visible to others. Be kind—let people enjoy their grind time without unnecessary PvP interruptions at least once a day for an hour.
📜 Pre-Lv.80 EXP Booster (NEW Item):
A one-time-use item that provides a passive EXP bonus until you reach level 80.
With each level, it helps you reach the next one a bit faster.
Can be crafted or bought in the Itemshop.
Limited to 1 per character.
🔮 Level 100 Monster Arena Preview (Testing Phase):
Old Wizards summoned some of the upcoming Level 100 zone monsters into the Arena! Test your strength and provide early feedback.
⚠️ No EXP or item drops for now — this is strictly for balance testing before the full release.
✨ Improvements & Balancing
📈 Global Monster EXP Boost:
The general EXP gained from killing monsters has been increased.
With Level 80 soon no longer being the endgame, this change smooths the road toward higher levels.
🏰 Guild Cost Adjustments:
Upkeep cost for Guilds has been reduced. Instead, the activation cost for Guild Skills in Gold has been increased.
Exceptions: Rift Jumper and Double Pet EXP: Gold cost reduced slightly.
⭐ Guild EXP Skill Buff:
EXP boost from this skill has been increased to +20% (was +10%).
🛒 Item Changes
💥 Buffed Keystone Effects:
Malevolent Echo and Sovereign Void Keystone now guarantee at least 2 Rift spawns. There’s also a chance for a third Rift to appear!
🔥 New Shady Exchange Option:
You can now exchange God’s Blessing of Chance + Gold for a God’s Infernal Blessing.
Available via the Shady Dealer (you know the one).
⚠️ Not cheap. But he’s the only one selling these power deals. Just don’t ask where he gets them... or why even his Gold is overpriced. 😂
🙌 Reminder
This update is all about boosting casual player progression and easing the grind toward endgame content. Especially with the Level 100 Expansion on the horizon!
Enjoy the grind, respect the daily boost, and don't trust shady merchants too much 😉
The Inferna Team
