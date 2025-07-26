 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19367256 Edited 26 July 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gallery

  • Redesigned the gallery details dialog.

Wires

  • Added variable gates: Variable, Get Variable, Set Variable, Increment Variable.

  • Added default minigame gates: Round Start, Round End.

  • Added control flow gates: Exec Branch, Exec Union.

  • Organized gates slightly.

UI

  • The world browser can now explore folders. This is not fully finished yet.

Servers

  • /ClearAllBricks and /ClearBricks can now be used by the Chat.Command console command.

Localization

  • Added support for IME input in all in-game text fields.

Bugs

  • Fixed critical remote memory corruption vulnerability in Iris Replication. We have also reported this vulnerability to Epic Games. We are not aware of any attempts to exploit it.

  • Fixed server crash executing wire graph node function of incorrect type.

  • Fixed server crash when requesting emote of wrong type.

  • Fixed server crash when receiving crafted ServerMove packet.

  • Fixed server crash when adding null items to the inventory.

  • Fixed crash rendering wire segment out of order.

  • Fixed ability to corrupt physics simulation by setting out of range values on entity gates.

  • Fixed wrong default permission level for EditMinigames.AlwaysEdit letting anyone edit server minigames.

  • Fixed missing permission check in ServerAdminAction_Teleport RPC function.

  • Fixed in-game server details always claiming that the server is outdated.

  • Fixed being unable to move physics grids with explosions in some cases.

  • Fixed players dying in a zone not being counted as leaving the zone.

  • Fixed wrong description on player left zone event gate.

  • Fixed exec gates running without receiving a signal.

  • Fixed non-functional Coupler brick showing in the catalog.

  • Fixed Blend gate not applying the value entered in the Applicator menu.

  • Fixed vector math gates not showing their values in the Applicator menu for clients.

  • Fixed SetLinearVelocity gate adding velocity instead when used on characters.

  • Fixed unfinished gate bricks being possible to place manually.

  • Fixed grid lines in catalog ui sometimes rendering offset.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2199421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link