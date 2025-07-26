Gallery

Wires

UI

The world browser can now explore folders. This is not fully finished yet.

Servers

/ClearAllBricks and /ClearBricks can now be used by the Chat.Command console command.

Localization

Added support for IME input in all in-game text fields.

Bugs

Fixed critical remote memory corruption vulnerability in Iris Replication. We have also reported this vulnerability to Epic Games. We are not aware of any attempts to exploit it.

Fixed server crash executing wire graph node function of incorrect type.

Fixed server crash when requesting emote of wrong type.

Fixed server crash when receiving crafted ServerMove packet.

Fixed server crash when adding null items to the inventory.

Fixed crash rendering wire segment out of order.

Fixed ability to corrupt physics simulation by setting out of range values on entity gates.

Fixed wrong default permission level for EditMinigames.AlwaysEdit letting anyone edit server minigames.

Fixed missing permission check in ServerAdminAction_Teleport RPC function.

Fixed in-game server details always claiming that the server is outdated.

Fixed being unable to move physics grids with explosions in some cases.

Fixed players dying in a zone not being counted as leaving the zone.

Fixed wrong description on player left zone event gate.

Fixed exec gates running without receiving a signal.

Fixed non-functional Coupler brick showing in the catalog.

Fixed Blend gate not applying the value entered in the Applicator menu.

Fixed vector math gates not showing their values in the Applicator menu for clients.

Fixed SetLinearVelocity gate adding velocity instead when used on characters.

Fixed unfinished gate bricks being possible to place manually.