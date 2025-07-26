 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19367231
Bug Fixes

- Fixed invisible trigger colliders that were blocking interaction with some objects (e.g., water bottle, key items).
- Improved object interaction logic to make gameplay smoother and more responsive.
- ]Minor UI adjustments to make task feedback clearer.

