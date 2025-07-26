 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19367208 Edited 26 July 2025 – 05:52:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Pumpkin Party is now out. There may be changes to this level in the future depending on feedback we get in early access or minor cosmetic changes to the level.

Sinking barrels now sink slightly slower.

The crab at the start of the beach level no longer clips through coins.

Slightly adjusted the position of the barrels on the beach level to better make the route to the shell island easier

Added an achievement for beating the new pumpkin party level

Changed files in this update

Depot 3103321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link