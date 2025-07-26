Pumpkin Party is now out. There may be changes to this level in the future depending on feedback we get in early access or minor cosmetic changes to the level.



Sinking barrels now sink slightly slower.



The crab at the start of the beach level no longer clips through coins.



Slightly adjusted the position of the barrels on the beach level to better make the route to the shell island easier



Added an achievement for beating the new pumpkin party level