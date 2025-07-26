We’ve just expanded the GunsBox VR arsenal! The following premium weapon packs are now available for purchase in the in-game store:

Walther PPQ M2 Q5

A precision-engineered sport pistol designed for competitive shooting. Featuring a 5" barrel, sleek silver slide, and enhanced ergonomics, the Q5 delivers superior accuracy, fast target acquisition, and smooth trigger pull—making it a favorite among professional marksmen.

SIG Sauer P320 Tactics

A modern modular handgun built for tactical performance. With a blacked-out finish, smooth striker-fired trigger, and customizable grip system, the P320 Tactics offers reliability, precision, and adaptability in any combat scenario.

AK-19

A next-generation assault rifle chambered in 5.56×45mm NATO. Combining the legendary reliability of the AK platform with modern enhancements like a redesigned stock, improved ergonomics, and full-length Picatinny rail, the AK-19 is built for versatility and durability on the battlefield.

Galil ACE 52

A rugged battle rifle chambered in 7.62×51mm NATO, the Galil ACE 52 blends classic Israeli design with modern upgrades. Featuring a monolithic upper rail, enhanced ergonomics, and powerful stopping power, it's a reliable choice for mid-to-long-range engagements.

SCAR-H FDE

A battle-proven rifle chambered in 7.62×51mm NATO, the SCAR-H (Heavy) delivers exceptional power and precision. Its distinctive Flat Dark Earth finish, folding adjustable stock, and full-length top rail make it a versatile platform for any combat environment. Trusted by special forces worldwide.

Scorpion EVO3 A1

A compact and lightweight submachine gun chambered in 9×19mm, the Scorpion EVO3 A1 is built for close-quarters combat. With its low recoil, high rate of fire, and ergonomic polymer frame, it offers superb control and maneuverability in tight situations.

MP9

A compact and ultra-lightweight machine pistol chambered in 9×19mm. The MP9 features a high rate of fire, foldable stock, and ambidextrous controls—making it ideal for fast-paced tactical operations and personal defense in close-quarters environments.

Tigris XR12 Pro (Blue)

A high-performance semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun designed for sport and tactical use. With a striking blue finish, extended barrel, and aggressive muzzle brake, the XR12 Pro delivers powerful close-range impact with speed, control, and style. Built for those who want to make a statement on the battlefield.

But that’s not all.

As a thank you for your support, all players who purchased GunsBox VR before August 1, 2025, will receive these weapon packs for free — along with many future base versions of upcoming weapons, at no additional cost.

We deeply appreciate your continued support.



Stay locked and loaded — this is just the beginning!