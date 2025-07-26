Knights and mercs, we've got a bug-smashing Update #21 to catch up on the recent F10s incoming tonight. We've hit the hottest set of F10s in our pile at the moment - resolving the missing details in the top right of the market and inventory screen, adding a class filter to the Roster, improving how outline overlapping works, fixing a series of issues with reloading security events and and overwatch, moving and the hovers disappearing in the map.

It's nice to drop a solid bug fix and quality of life update here between the new map just dropped on Thursday and the next rounds of story content.

If you're enjoying the pace of improvement, please do leave a review!

Missing Details - Top Right

We've restored the critical missing details from the top right in the market! I can take credit for missing that one in the final QA round in Update #20. We're glad to have this resolved plus the nice scrolling functionality if your equipment comparison goes off screen.

Improved Outlines

We've made a series of improvements to the outlining (hit "H" by default in game) to ensure that they work well when they are overlapping. This can help point out enemies and characters standing in pressure plates, and just looks and reads visually better when your characters overlap with doors, terminals, etc.

We also fixed some hair models having an odd "halo" effect around them.

Class Filter

You can find a nice and quick to use class filter in the roster now. It works well with multi-class so it can help you narrow down the team you're working with, and can be especially nice if you are swapping around some EQ between all your Soldiers, etc.

Reload Security Events and Hover Disappear

We a huge number of F10s with 2 big bug fixes in Update #21. The first is resolving an issue when reloading saves that would fail to restore all security events - like cameras spotting dead bodies that could cause odd results and missing tally. The second was an entire class of bugs that could result in the mission map UI and hovers not re-appearing after a player or merc's turn was interrupted for any reason (Overwatch, Venom Trap, Shock Mine, etc).

There are even more F10 fixes - but check the full changelog below for them!

v2.1.29 - #21: Crackjaw - 7/26/2025

- Fixed issue where inventory/market top right details were simply missing (name, type, subtype, power level, rarity)

- Added class Filter to Roster

- Improved outline again to be better when overlapping other outlined objects

- Fixed loading issues with cameras dropping spotting of enemy corpse when reloaded

- Fixed issues with moving, Overwatch and occasional disappearing HUD / hovers during missions

- Fixed some issues with Terminals that didn't have outlines on all their parts

- Fixed issues with some hair having a "halo" outline effect

- Victory screen now correctly shows "MAX LVL!" for characters who are maxed instead of showing "LVL UP!"

- Fixed bug with Contact Limit Break having wrong picture for contact in hover

- Fixed sort ordering for weapon by noise value when Blueprints were included

- Fixed issue where saved game's Power Level could be incorrect momentarily when completing a mission