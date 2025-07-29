 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19367166 Edited 29 July 2025 – 18:19:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've released this version with optimizations and bug fixes to meet full GREEN CHECKMARK Steam Deck Verification. Were super excited to have the game recognized as fully playable on Steam Deck and hope you enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2737141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link