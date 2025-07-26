-There are more visual cues in the environment on how to get future items or how to get to the crystal castles.
-During a specific quest, you can no longer access another quest because the symbol could prevent the player from progressing if they accidentally walked over it.
-Characters could potentially not sit down when they went to the hairdresser for the first time.
-I fixed a sound issue when the player is in the city during the future, then night passes and day finally dawns.
-More visual cues in the environment to show the path to the crystal castle etc
