26 July 2025 Build 19367140 Edited 26 July 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-There are more visual cues in the environment on how to get future items or how to get to the crystal castles.
-During a specific quest, you can no longer access another quest because the symbol could prevent the player from progressing if they accidentally walked over it.
-Characters could potentially not sit down when they went to the hairdresser for the first time.
-I fixed a sound issue when the player is in the city during the future, then night passes and day finally dawns.

