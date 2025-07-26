Mage Revamp

This update brings a major overhaul to the Mage class, aimed at delivering a more dynamic and satisfying experience right from the start of a run. While the core mechanics were already enjoyable, the card pool leaned too heavily toward skill cards, leaving early stages slow and underwhelming. Elemental management also felt clunky in certain situations.

To address this, I’ve added four brand-new cards directly to the Mage’s base pool—no unlocks required. Several existing cards have also been reworked or improved, making the Mage more versatile, aggressive, and fun to play. Check the “Changes” section below for the full list of updates!

New Feature – Stall Punishment

I’ve introduced a new system to discourage excessive stalling (like endlessly healing HP or Monster Blood farming). This kind of playstyle goes against the spirit of the game, and the new Stall Punishment mechanic ensures that pacing remains tight and engaging.

When playing too conservatively (like playing 1 card per turn, not attacking, ending turn without playing cards) the game will give you two warnings before going into "Divine Punishment" mode, where every time you end your turn, enemies will get Great Strength 4x. The fight will continue in this mode regardless of your playstyle until you either win or lose. The threshold will be less strict during boss fights. The formula I'm using may be tweaked after further testing.

As always, I’ve included a healthy dose of balance adjustments and bug fixes.

Additions:

(General) Stall Punishment

(Card) Mud Slide

(Card) Low Pressure

(Card) Fireworks

(Card) Ice Shield

Changes:

(General) Choosing a level with increased difficulty will now increase your chances to get Legendary cards, as well as adding a chance to get blessings from the "strong" pool when you would get "normal" ones (from blessing rooms, mini bosses and some events).

(Cards) Improved the description for the Mage's cards that increase one elements based on a different one.

(Cards) Mage's cards (Aerodynamics - Ice Melt - Kindle - Static Electricity - High Conductor) now have additional effects (like attack or block). This change tries to make mix up elements more streamlined, to speed up early game and early turns in combat. Because of this change, Kindle and High Conductor are now attack cards.

(Cards) All Grimoires now, additionally to their previous effect, give you 1 of their elements when drawn.

(Card) Railgun, removed elements reduction, converted to +2 elements addition.

(Card) Steam Jet, removed elements reduction, converted to +2 elements addition.

(Card) Scorched Earth, removed elements reduction and elemental requirement, added elements addition, set to AoE, reduced damage, reduced cost in combo.

(Card) Foam, removed element requirement, element consumption increased to 2, the card now deals AoE damage 3 times.

(Card) Slight change to Concrete Barrier's visuals.

(Card) Brainstorm combo value set to 1 from 2.

(Event) Removed Mimic encounters from Lands-Night and Lands-Storm.

(Enemy) The normal Mimic can now perform "chomp" max 1 time per turn. Great Mimic behavior unchanged.

(Enemy) Wall of Sorrow will start using the "Falling Bricks" attack two turns earlier.

(Enemy) Ophanim's status Omniscience, when drawing a Special card, decreases the enemy's Countdown by 1. This will now cap at Countdown 1 (can't go to zero with this effect).

(Enemy) The Core's second phase will now give you 1 Eye card on phase change, then give you more per 10 cards owned (a second one if you have more than 20 cards, a third if more than 30, etc). Additionally, the card burn action has been replaced with a block one.

(Pet) Minic action that would increase your HP can now trigger only once per fight. Given HP increased to 10 from 5.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with handling difficulty with Sky Archipelago and Abyss.

Fixed an issue that wouldn't properly set the effects of levels' increased difficulty when loading an ongoing run.

Fixed an issue that could leave a small card on the screen when using Defensive Sacrifice card.

Fixed the game making your hand not playable after checking the "Archive - Cards" during combat.

Fixed a bug that would not give you the right amount of SP the first fight after loading a run.

Clearing a higher version of Lands (like Lands - Evening) before clearing Lands would unlock the achievement for the higher version, leaving the normal Lands achievement locked (this would happen when winning with one class, and then playing the next run with a different class). This behavior was not intended, now the normal unlock will always happen together with any other version of Lands.

Fixed a bug that would allow you to enter a portal right after clicking "Run Away" from a Mimic, creating possible big issues.

Fixed a bug that would softlock the game in some instances when having Risk of Heat blessing.

Fixed a small visual bug when opening the world map when playing consecutive runs.

Fixed Parasite Affliction card not working as intended when having more than one in hand.

Fixed some rare instances where cards could get stuck in a "raised" position while the enemies are attacking.

Remember, if you like the game,

each single positive review helps me a lot!



If you have any feedback or want to discuss about the game, join my Discord server.



