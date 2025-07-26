Multiple multiplayer (co-op) optimizations for smoother co-op gameplay and to decrease the likelihood that internet issues will affect gameplay



Item sorting in the shop should be much better now



Map tasks will spawn correctly when Disable Missions option is enabled



Fixed a multiple shelter visual issues that may appear after loading a save file



Fixed a multiple shelter visual issues that may appear after joining other player's game



Fixed errors that sometime could occur during adopter being interviewed about their home conditions



Fixed furniture incorrectly counting towards tasks in one of the quests



Fixed items sometimes disappearing when scrolling quick access item bar when making photos



Fixed loading 'Fully heal the pet' task when the game was saved between pet's disease being cured and it's health statistic having recovered to 100%



Fixed photo preview scaling with non-standard aspect ratios photos



Fixed some more cloth clipping issues on human models



Fixed player interaction with rubble not working correctly in one of the quest's tasks



Fixed cat position on the tree in one of interventions



Known Issues ❗

Snow is currently non-interactive. This means you can’t shovel it off the sidewalks. Don't worry though, it shouldn't affect gameplay ☃️



Rapidly picking up and dropping items (by spamming RMB) can occasionally cause them to fall through the ground. Please try to avoid this for now



Hey everyone!A brand new update for Animal Shelter 2 is now live! 🎉We’ve been listening closely to your feedback, and this patch brings a bunch of fixes and improvements to make your experience smoother and even more enjoyable.Thank you for your continued support, bug reports and kind words - it means the world to us! ❤️🛠️Patch notes:We’re aware of the following issues and are already working on improvements:As always, if you run into any issues or have suggestions, don’t hesitate to let us know in the community hubNow go take care of those adorable animals! 🐶🐱See you soon,Animal Shelter 2 Team