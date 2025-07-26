 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19367012 Edited 26 July 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixes
- Fixed Job Board UI closing upon opening for some players.
- Added missing Rhea portrait (blushing type 2) for some resolutions.

Adjustments
- Outdoor location names are now shown every time the player enters the map (instead of once daily).
- Reduced Rain SFX volume.

Thank you for playing!
Miki

