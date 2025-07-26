Fixes
- Fixed Job Board UI closing upon opening for some players.
- Added missing Rhea portrait (blushing type 2) for some resolutions.
Adjustments
- Outdoor location names are now shown every time the player enters the map (instead of once daily).
- Reduced Rain SFX volume.
v1.0.2 patch notes
