The following updates have been made to ver1.0.3.
Gamepad (Xbox) Support
This update supports gamepad (Xbox) operation!
The game also supports real-time device changes. If you have both a keyboard & mouse and a gamepad, you can switch devices at any time you like!
Improved comfort
Until now, the puzzle on the induction table (puzzle table) was automatically solved the moment you stored more than the required value on the induction table, but a new "trade button" has been introduced to prevent it from being solved automatically.
In the battle tutorial, you can no longer swing your sword unless you take the required steps.
In order to make it clear at a glance whether you are concentrating, we have improved it so that the "Mist Stance" motion is inserted when you are concentrating.
Bug fixes, etc.
Hotfix for the issue where the induction table would not be released even if you stored the same amount of value as the required value of the induction table.
Other minor fixes
Changed files in this update