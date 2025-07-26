Hey everyone!

Here is a quick fix to address some things that weren't working properly from the last update.

Fixed an issue where the new handy man medal wasn't appearing when repairing barriers.

Fixed a spawning issue with Screamers.

Reduced the health of Machine Screamers in late rounds for all maps.

Slightly buffed the Butchers.

Fixed the countdown timer not killing all enemies when hitting 0:00

That's all for now.

We're now moving onto a much bigger module for this game, a campaign so to speak, where the current survival mode that is available now act more as a side activity to earn XP and coins.

I'll release more details soon regarding this exciting new mode.

Thanks for all of the support shown.

-Mr. Ox