26 July 2025 Build 19366903 Edited 26 July 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Here is a quick fix to address some things that weren't working properly from the last update.

  • Fixed an issue where the new handy man medal wasn't appearing when repairing barriers.

  • Fixed a spawning issue with Screamers.

  • Reduced the health of Machine Screamers in late rounds for all maps.

  • Slightly buffed the Butchers.

  • Fixed the countdown timer not killing all enemies when hitting 0:00

That's all for now.

We're now moving onto a much bigger module for this game, a campaign so to speak, where the current survival mode that is available now act more as a side activity to earn XP and coins.

I'll release more details soon regarding this exciting new mode.

Thanks for all of the support shown.

-Mr. Ox

