This update resolves an issue where the robber NPC would occasionally spawn in Financial Strategy Mode. This mode is designed for players who want to focus solely on financial planning without interruptions or threats. The issue has been fixed, ensuring a clean and uninterrupted strategic gameplay experience
Robber No Longer Appears in Financial Strategy Mode
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update