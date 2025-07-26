 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19366880
Update notes via Steam Community

This update resolves an issue where the robber NPC would occasionally spawn in Financial Strategy Mode. This mode is designed for players who want to focus solely on financial planning without interruptions or threats. The issue has been fixed, ensuring a clean and uninterrupted strategic gameplay experience

Changed files in this update

Depot 3355801
  • Loading history…
