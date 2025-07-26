Patch Notes
Oh Baby Kart Patch Notes 1.31
UPDATES
New solo game mode: OBBerEats,
4 new maps:
Galaxy Road,
Volcanic Extinction,
Icy Roads,
Ancient Plains
New hero unlocks
Axel – Win 25 RR with Flamingo to unlock,
Kirbo (base) – Win 25 RR with CL to unlock
Boxes:
Mini Box now available,
War Box no longer available
New recipes
Boost pad buff bug in GP fixed
Random Buff cost GP increased to 150
TOURNAMENT
There will be regional casual tournaments on August 3rd to celebrate Steam Racing Fest. Check our Discord for events and sign up!
