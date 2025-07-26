 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 26 July 2025 Build 19366863 Edited 26 July 2025 – 09:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Oh Baby Kart Patch Notes 1.31

UPDATES

  • New solo game mode: OBBerEats,

  • 4 new maps:

    • Galaxy Road,

    • Volcanic Extinction,

    • Icy Roads,

    • Ancient Plains

  • New hero unlocks

    • Axel – Win 25 RR with Flamingo to unlock,

    • Kirbo (base) – Win 25 RR with CL to unlock

  • Boxes:

    • Mini Box now available,

    • War Box no longer available

  • New recipes

  • Boost pad buff bug in GP fixed

  • Random Buff cost GP increased to 150

TOURNAMENT

There will be regional casual tournaments on August 3rd to celebrate Steam Racing Fest. Check our Discord for events and sign up!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2598981
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2598982
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link