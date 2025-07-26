 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19366856 Edited 26 July 2025 – 04:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added “Fall” attack
Rain: Left hail => Down Fall
Psionic: Ability changed from “Damage is not dealt over time. Damage packs are twice as common and deal twice as much damage. Can teleport every 3 seconds.” to “3x drain rate. All attacks are sent instantly. Projectiles are doubled. Can teleport every 3 seconds.” Health: 4 => 3. Speed: 35 => 30
Fixed a bug where you could unlock a currently unused character
Chaos now displays the correct names of bullets added

Changed files in this update

Depot 3750801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link