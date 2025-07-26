Added “Fall” attack
Rain: Left hail => Down Fall
Psionic: Ability changed from “Damage is not dealt over time. Damage packs are twice as common and deal twice as much damage. Can teleport every 3 seconds.” to “3x drain rate. All attacks are sent instantly. Projectiles are doubled. Can teleport every 3 seconds.” Health: 4 => 3. Speed: 35 => 30
Fixed a bug where you could unlock a currently unused character
Chaos now displays the correct names of bullets added
