Added “Fall” attack

Rain: Left hail => Down Fall

Psionic: Ability changed from “Damage is not dealt over time. Damage packs are twice as common and deal twice as much damage. Can teleport every 3 seconds.” to “3x drain rate. All attacks are sent instantly. Projectiles are doubled. Can teleport every 3 seconds.” Health: 4 => 3. Speed: 35 => 30

Fixed a bug where you could unlock a currently unused character

Chaos now displays the correct names of bullets added

